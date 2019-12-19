$1 BILLION+ in New St. Louis Area Infrastructure Construction Projects to be Unveiled

More than $1 billion in new infrastructure-related construction projects to be started around the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2020 will be unveiled for interested contractors and the public at the SITE Improvement Association’s 2020 Investment in Infrastructure Expo on February 25 at the St. Charles Convention Center. The new construction will include large projects from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), Metropolitan Sewer District, the City of St. Louis, Jefferson County and other local governments and public entities. The event will also include a trade show featuring construction industry suppliers and other exhibitors networking with Expo attendees and project owners.

“This is an exciting time for the construction industry in the St. Louis area, with projects ranging from road enhancements and bridge upgrades to the new National Geospatial Agency headquarters and the MLS soccer stadium in downtown,” said Terry Briggs, executive director of the SITE Improvement Association. “This Expo will be an extremely important opportunity for contractors and suppliers to learn more about infrastructure projects and prepare to bid successfully on them. Last year more than 400 attendees and 35 exhibitors participated at the Expo, and we expect that the large amount of new construction to be unveiled will attract an even larger crowd in 2020.”

The Expo will begin at 1:30 pm with four concurrent presentations outlining more than $1 billion in new construction work and what prospective bidders for that work need to know. The trade show and networking session will then be held from 3:45 – 6:00 p.m. in the exhibit hall, with refreshments available at no additional cost. Presenters scheduled from 1:30 – 3:45 pm include the following:

* Tom Blair, P.E., District Engineer, St. Louis District of MoDOT covering, Franklin, Jefferson, St. Charles and St. Louis counties along with the city of St. Louis;

* Rich Unverferth, Director of Engineering for the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer<https://www.stlmsd.com/customer-service/glossary/letter_s#Sewer> District<https://www.stlmsd.com/customer-service/glossary/letter_d#District>;

* John P. Kohler, P.E., Planning and Programming Manager, City of Saint Louis Board of Public Service; and

* Jason Jonas, Public Works Director for Jefferson County.

The 2020 Investment in Infrastructure Expo is open to contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, professional services firms and other businesses connected to the construction industry. Tickets are required and can be purchased by visiting www.sitestl.org or calling 314-966-2950.

SITE Improvement Association is an independent construction contractor group representing more than 220 contractors and businesses primarily in the concrete, earthmoving, landscaping, asphalt paving, highway/bridge, sewer/utility and specialty construction segments. For more information, visit www.sitestl.org<http://www.sitestl.org>.