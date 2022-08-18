144-Unit “Live, Work, Play” Community Off Highway 40 to Begin Construction at Lake Saint Louis

The community is the 3rd development built in partnership between Midas Capital & Mia Rose Holdings

Land has closed on a 7.8-acre lot at Technology Drive visible off Highway 40 in Lake Saint Louis where the upscale, 144-unit multi-family community will begin construction in August. Located on the long-vacant lot of a former plant nursery, the attractive, amenity-rich development will break ground and is scheduled to complete December 2023. This is the fifth multi-family community that developer Mia Rose Holdings is currently bringing to St. Charles County and the third in partnership with St. Louis-based Midas Capital. Sister-company Midas Construction is the general contractor for this and Mia Rose Holdings developments in Dardenne Prairie and St. Peters. The architect is Rosemann & Associates, P.C. The property manager will be 2B Residential.

The Midas and Mia Rose joint venture development will feature ample recreational and gathering areas including a resort-style pool and sun deck, outdoor lounge with fireplace, community BBQ and picnic area, clubhouse, specialty coffee bar, well-equipped fitness center, golf simulator, bike racks and greenspace with lush landscaping. Residents will enjoy pet friendly community policies and complimentary Wi-Fi. Garages will be available for residents at an extra cost.

“Mia Rose is proud to be part of the Midas Capital partnership and we greatly appreciate the high level of trust that Midas brings to the relationship” said Tom Kaiman, Founding Principal of Mia Rose Holdings, LLC. “We have enjoyed a close working relationship with the city of Lake Saint Louis to ensure that both of our developments in the city will benefit the community and area retailers alike.”

“We’re excited to be working in partnership with Mia Rose to deliver a Class A development to meet the desired flexible lifestyle by residents at all stages of life, from you professionals to retirees. Together we’re providing exceptional quality and thoughtfully designed multi-family communities where they can live, work, and play,” said Eric Goettelmann, President of Midas Capital.

The 212,400-square-foot development’s 60 two-bedroom units and 84 one-bedroom units will be spread across four, three-story buildings. A beautiful palette of building materials will give an attractive, high-end appearance, including cast stone architectural accents, architectural shingles, ornamental balcony railings, brick masonry veneer, decorative exterior lighting sconces, and will provide a modern farmhouse look and feel across the development.

Each unit will feature a quartz kitchen peninsula and countertops, subway tile backsplash, high-end flooring, washer and dryer, a private patio or balcony with storage, energy-efficient vinyl windows and patio doors, large bedroom and linen closets, stainless steel appliances, quartz bathroom vanities and nine-foot ceilings. The two-bedroom units average 1,135 square feet and the one-bedroom units are approximately 825 square feet.

The Midas and Mia Rose teams are working very closely on a number of projects throughout the region including Dardenne Luxury Apartments at The Prairie in Dardenne Prairie, which recently opened to residents, The Station in St. Peters anticipated to open in the Spring of 2023 and The Mila in Ellisville that is expected to open in 2024. The Midas and Mia Rose partnership now has 730 units of multifamily under development together and they are planning another mixed use development in St. Charles County that is planned to break ground in 2022 as well.

Midas Capital, LLC is a leading commercial real estate investment firm based in St. Louis, MO. The aggregate investment portfolio under Midas Enterprises is valued over $540MM. With a 16-year track record of success in hospitality, multi-family and mixed-use investments, For more information about Midas Capital, visit www.midas.capital.com.

Mia Rose Holdings LLC (MRH) is a Chesterfield, MO-based commercial real estate development company that actively acquires and develops real estate to support the needs and vision of local communities. MRH provides comprehensive, first-class development services through partnerships with the best and brightest in commercial brokerage, engineering, architectural and construction services. For more information about Mia Rose Holdings, visit www.miaroseholdings.org.

Share this: Tweet



