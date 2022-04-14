15 IBEW/NECA Electrical Connection Contractors Ranked Among the Largest Electrical Contractors in Metro St. Louis

The St. Louis Business Journal’s annual ranking of the region’s largest electrical contractors lists 15 IBEW/NECA Electrical Connection contractors among the 18 firms ranked. The 15 contractors are all members of the St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractor Association (NECA) and signatories to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1. IBEW/NECA partner to form the Electrical Connection.

In previous years, the St. Louis Business Journal ranked the electrical contractors on companywide billings, both locally and nationally. This year, rankings are by local billings only in 2021. They can be found at this link. Among the 15 St. Louis NECA electrical contractors on the April 8, 2022 St. Louis Business Journal listing and their revenues are:

· J.F. Electric Inc. — $209 million

· Guarantee Electrical Co. — $203 million

· ArchKey Solutions (parent company of Sachs Electric) — $138 million

· PayneCrest Electric Inc. — $130.00 million

· Aschinger Electric Co. (now part of Guarantee Electrical Co.) — $50.01 million

· Bell Electrical Contractors Inc. — $33 million

· Kaemmerlen Electric — $30.5 million

· Kaiser Electric — $26.35 million

· TSI Global Cos., LLC — $26 million

· Schaeffer Electric Co. Inc. — $25.5 million

· RJP Electric LLC — $21.48 million

· Pyramid Electrical Contractors — $21.1 million

· Kay Bee Electric — $20.9 million

· Schneider Electric of St. Louis LLC — $16.55 million

· J. Bathe Electric — $6.98 million

The St. Louis Business Journal reported total local billings of $980 million in 2021 for all 18 electrical contractors on the list. IBEW/NECA Electrical Connection contractors accounted for more than 97 percent of that total and approximately 97 percent of the total 3,177 local electricians employed by firms on the list.

The industries served by the NECA contactors on the list span residential and commercial, including healthcare, power, industrial, retail, multifamily, renewable energy, institutional, R&D, data centers, schools and more.

St. Louis NECA contractors employ IBEW electricians and communication technicians. The IBEW/NECA Electrical Connection partnership provides safe and reliable electrical construction, maintenance, repair and replacement services across Missouri, the nation and the world. Learn more at www.electricalconnection.org.

