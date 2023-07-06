$15 Million State of Missouri Contribution for Brickline Greenway Adds to Public-Private Project Momentum

Great Rivers Greenway and partners delivering vital connections and dynamic experiences with 10 miles of greenways and special places along the way

Great Rivers Greenway’s Brickline Greenway project got another boost this week. This major public-private partnership will link historic Fairground Park, Forest Park, Tower Grove Park and Gateway Arch National Park and hundreds of destinations in between with safe, paved pathways. The initiative, launched with an international design competition in 2017 and celebrated the grand opening of the Pillars of the Valley monument earlier this year, has secured significant funding from the State of Missouri Capital Improvement Budget for 2024.

“This $15 million investment provides powerful momentum for the Brickline Greenway, which has been envisioned with input from thousands of residents, businesses and organizations who understand how civic infrastructure boosts the economy of our city and our state,” said Susan Trautman, Great Rivers Greenway CEO. “We’re so grateful for this bi-partisan effort, championed by Senator Karla May, and for Governor Parson’s approval of this funding.”

On the heels of a prominent feature in the New York Times, the signing of House Bill 19 adds to the attention Brickline Greenway is earning as an essential part of St. Louis’ future. The development has received broad-based buy-in from residents and businesses who believe it will provide great benefits to the region. With Brickline Greenway being a key component of their STL 2030 Jobs Plan, Greater St. Louis, Inc. co-funded a study conducted by Ernst & Young on the projected economic and social impact for the city, region and state. The report shows the urban greenway will ultimately create shared prosperity for neighborhoods and boost the local economy with upwards of $462 million invested in construction, operations and maintenance—a 2:1 return on investment.

“My priority every day is to think about what happens next to the greenway, how to strengthen neighborhoods, create jobs and work with partners to influence the kind of equitable economic impact the community needs and wants,” said T. Christopher Peoples, Equity and Economic Impact Director for Great Rivers Greenway.

The total project budget is $245 million, with nearly 40 percent of that already secured through a diversity of sources, including $28 million in federal grants; $15 million from the State of Missouri; a recent $2 million in Missouri state tax credits to incentivize further private donations; $15 million from Great Rivers Greenway’s local tax dollars; $2 million from the City of St. Louis to fund improvements on North Grand; and more than $36 million in corporate and private gifts from early investors such as Edward Jones and the Berges Family Foundation.

Currently, two segments are complete, three more are being designed with community engagement, and several more are in planning. Brickline Greenway construction will continue through 2030.

“The response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive and these public and private contributions are an extension of that excitement,” said Trautman. “We are grateful for the shared commitment to this bold vision and look forward to bringing more sections to life throughout the next 5-8 years.”

Great Rivers Greenway is the public agency connecting the St. Louis region with greenways, with 135 miles of paths built so far. St. Louisans decided to leave a legacy for future generations by connecting the region with a network of greenways, making it a more vibrant place to live, work and play. With partners, the agency builds, cares for and brings to life the network of greenways, creating healthy habitats and watersheds along the way.