16TH Annual CREW Networking Awards

The St. Louis chapter of CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) will recognize members at its 16th Annual Networking Awards. In addition, Carolyn Kindle Betz will receive the organization’s sixth annual Woman of Influence Award. Kindle Betz will be honored for her efforts to bring a professional soccer team to St. Louis and construction of a 22,500-seat stadium downtown, along with her service to the region.

This event will take place on Thursday, Aug. 6th from 5:30 to 8:00 pm. At La Verona at the Marketplace, 4925 Daggett Avenue | St. Louis, MO 63110. The price for CREW members is $75. Non-members pay $90 | Tables of 8, $600

Registration: https://crewstl.org/events/special-events/2021-08-26-annual-awards

This year’s honorees and their respective awards are:

Woman of Influence: Carolyn Kindle Betz, CEO of St. Louis City SC and President of Enterprise Holdings Foundation

New Member of the Year: Addie Bunting, Business Development Manager, Wies Drywall and Construction Corp.

Leadership in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Adrienne Bain, Executive, Citizens Bank and B Squared Group

Economic Impact: St. Louis Union Station with several CREW-St. Louis members playing a pivotal role in the project:

Tracy Howren, Senior Vice President, UMB Bank

Lisa Morrison, Senior Associate, Lawrence Group

Erin Valentine, Vice President of Business Development, McCarthy Building Cos.

Valerie Gaadt, Account Executive, Midwest Elevator Co.

Abigail Kepple, President-Tax Credit Services, Enterprise Bank & Trust

Chrissy Maurer, AVP Relationship Manager, Enterprise Bank & Trust

Impact: Nancy Rodney, Project Manager, Rosemann & Associates P.C.

Career Advancement for Women: Molly Studer, Senior Vice President, Gershman Commercial Real Estate

The program will highlight the contributions of this year’s award recipients. Additionally, the event will recognize the 2020 honorees since a formal ceremony was cancelled last year due to Covid 19.

About CREW-St. Louis

CREW-St. Louis is one of the largest of CREW Network’s global chapters. Its more than 200 members come from all disciplines in commercial real estate. The mission of CREW-St. Louis is to advance, educate and support women to influence the region’s commercial real estate industry. CREW Network exists to transform the commercial real estate industry by advancing women globally. It does this by looking outward to bring more women into the industry, showcasing member successes and serving as a key resource to its members and the industry. CREW Network members represent nearly all disciplines of commercial real estate – every type of expert required to “do the deal.” Members comprise more than 12,000 commercial real estate professionals. For more information, visit www.crewstl.org. Follow CREW-St. Louis on Twitter @CREWSTL.

