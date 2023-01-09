$2 Billion in New St. Louis Area Infrastructure Investments for Construction Industry

To be showcased at networking event on February 28; Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe to Deliver Keynote Address

Officials from numerous St. Louis area government agencies, municipalities and utilities will showcase more than $2 billion in upcoming infrastructure spending plans for local construction contractors and other industry professionals at the 2023 Investment in Infrastructure Expo to be held February 28, 2023 at the St. Charles Convention Center. The infrastructure project presenters will discuss their plans and bidding opportunities one-on-one with hundreds of general and specialty contractors in attendance in a trade show floor networking environment that will also feature exhibits by dozens of equipment dealers and suppliers and a keynote address by Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe.

Sponsored by the SITE Improvement Association for the seventh year, more than 500 construction industry partners are expected to attend. The event will run from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm with networking and drinks/appetizers beginning at 3:30 pm.

“With the large amount of new state and federal infrastructure investments flowing into the St. Louis region over the next five years, the Expo provides everyone a look at the new infrastructure investments that will enhance our region’s competitiveness, create good jobs and make our economy stronger for decades to come,” said Jeremy Bennett, Executive Director of SITE Improvement Association. “This year’s event is structured to maximize the opportunity for everyone to come together, build meaningful relationships, ask questions, and help prepare more competitive bids. We are honored that Lt. Governor Kehoe will join us as he recognizes the importance of this event to our industry and to the state’s economy.”

Project Presenters will staff individual booths to showcase their project information in an open networking environment with interested contractors. Bennett says this process will result in better quality projects and ensure the best use of the billions in taxpayer and ratepayer dollars that will be spent on these projects.

Project presenters currently scheduled to participate in the Expo, are listed below, with more expected to be added:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Missouri Department of Transportation

St. Louis County Highway Department

St. Charles County Highway Department

Franklin County Highway Department

Metropolitan Sewer District – St. Louis

Ameren

City of Bridgeton

City of Chesterfield

City of Crestwood

City of Ellisville

City of Kirkwood

City of Manchester

City of O’Fallon

City of St. Louis

Tickets to the Expo are $25 per person and can be purchased by visiting www.sitestl.org/event/2023-investment-in-infrastructure-expo/ or through the QR Code below. Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are also available by contacting Leah Behlmann at leah@sitestl.org or by calling SITE’s office 314-966-2950. More information about the event is featured in this 2-minute video: https://youtu.be/HQz7iruSP6E