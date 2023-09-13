2 Construction Careers Expos for Skilled Crafts Set For Southern Illinois High School Students

An increasing number of high school students are finding that paid apprenticeships in the skilled crafts or trades which support the construction industry are leading to life-long, interesting, essential and well-paid work.

Now Southern Illinois high school women and men can explore those paid, job-training apprenticeships at Construction Careers Expos set for Belleville and DuQuoin.

Each student will have the opportunity for a hands-on learning experience in a range of activities. Students must pre-register for the Expo with their school’s teachers or counselors, according to Donna Richter, chief executive officer of the Southern Illinois Builders Association which produces both Careers Expos in conjunction with the Southern Illinois Construction Advancement Program.

The Metro East Expo will be at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds off Illinois Route 15 in Belleville October 24 to 26 for students in the counties of Madison, St. Clair, Monroe, Clinton, Montgomery, Macoupin, Bond and Randolph.

The first Expo is set for the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds September 26 to 28 for students in the counties of Perry, Jackson, Williamson, Franklin, Washington, Jefferson, Johnson, Union, Hamilton, White and Saline.

Parents and everyone interested in a career in construction will be able to attend the Metro East Expo without reservations from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 25

Skilled trades journeymen from various Union locals will be demonstrating their skills and discussing their apprenticeships at the Expos. Those unions include boilermakers, bricklayers, carpenters, cement masons, electricians, iron workers, laborers, operating engineers, painters, plumbers and pipefitters, roofers, steamfitters and sheet metal workers.

There is a shortage of trained workers in construction-related jobs, including the skilled crafts or trades.

New apprentices say they are drawn to the skilled crafts because of good pay and paid training, as well as the constant challenge of developing new construction skiills.

Many apprentices say they find the technology being developed to enhance construction especially exciting, such as GPS-guided equipment, drone scanning, robotics and three-dimensional modeling and planning. Information about specific construction apprenticeships is at www.siba-agc.org/VideoLinks