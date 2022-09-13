2 Construction Careers Expos For Skilled Trades Set For Southern Illinois High School Students

An increasing number of high school women and men are finding that paid apprenticeships in the skilled trades which support the construction industry are leading to life-long, interesting, essential and well-paid work.

Soutlhern Illinois high school students can explore those paid, job-training apprenticeships at Construction Careers Expos set for Belleville and DuQuoin.

Each student will have the opportunity for a hands-on learning experience in a range of activities. Students must register for the Expo with their school’s teachers or counselors.

The first Expo is set for the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds September 27 to 29 for students in the surrounding counties.

The second Expo will be for Metro East students at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville October 18 to 20, acording to Donna Richter, chief executive officer of the Southern Ilinois Buiders Association. Parents will be able to attend the Metro East Expo without reservations from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19.

Skilled trades journeymen from various Union locals will be demonstrating their skills and discussing their apprenticeships at both Expos. Those unions include boilermakers, bricklayers, carpenters, cement masons, electricians, iron workers, laborers, operating engineers, painters, plumbers & pipefitters, roofers, steamfitters and sheet metal workers.

There is a shortage of workers in construction-related jobs, including the skilled trades.

New apprentices say they are drawn to the skilled trades beause of good pay and paid training, as well as the constant challenge of developing new construction skills.

Many apprentices say they find the technology being developed to enhance construction especially exciting, such as GPS-guided equipment, drone scanning, robotics and three-dimensional modeling and planning.

The Southern Illinois Builders Association produces both Career Expos in conjunction with the Southern Ilinois Construction Advancement progam.

Information about specific skilled trades apprenticeships is at www.siba-agc.org/VideoLinks .

