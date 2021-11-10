2021 AGCMO Keystone Awards Recognize Best of Missouri’s Construction Industry

Heritage Award Presented to Little River Drainage District in Southeast MO

The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) announced the winners of its 2021 Keystone construction industry awards at a dinner event held at the River City Casino Hotel. The awards ceremony highlighted the creativity and talents of Missouri’s construction industry. AGCMO also celebrated First Place Specialty Contractors in 12 disciplines along with the Specialty Contractor of the Year.

Ten Keystone Awards were presented to contractors on projects ranging from hospital, family entertainment and educational facilities to lock & dam, water and utility projects. The coveted Keystone Heritage Award, recognizing projects, people and organizations that have had a lasting impact on the state of Missouri and its citizens, went to the Little River Drainage District in southeast Missouri.

Keystone Project of the Year winners for building construction included: Tarlton Corporation, the Primate Canopy Trails for the Saint Louis Zoo as well as for their work on Levels 5 & 8 Renovation, St. Louis Children’s Hospital for BJC HealthCare; Alberici Constructors, Inc., SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital for SSM Health; and Murphy Company, U2 Mechanical, Labadie Energy Center for Ameren Missouri. Keystone project winners for transportation & infrastructure included: L. Keeley Construction, Storm Channel Repair, Dellridge Court (Dellwood, MO) for the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District; and Alberici Constructors, Inc., Marseilles & Starved Rock Lock Chamber Rehabilitation (LaSalle County, IL) for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District;

Specialty contractors/subcontractor Keystone winners included: ACME Erectors, Inc., the Primate Canopy Trails at the Saint Louis Zoo; CNC Foundations, St. Louis Aquarium for USH, LLC; and Murphy Company, SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital.

In the National Class, Alberici Constructors, Inc. captured First Place for its Linville Dam Embankment, Seismic Stability Improvement (Lake James, NC) for Duke Energy.

“The Keystone Awards are not awarded based upon a project’s beauty but, instead, they recognize a contractor’s success in achieving solutions during construction for challenges faced on a project,” said Leonard Toenjes, CAE, AGCMO’s president. “We recognize construction professionals whose skill, teamwork and spirit of innovation make a lasting contribution to a community by building facilities that support and enhance the quality of life. Safety performance, use of technology or new innovations, and workforce diversity are also essential components of overall performance. Our members are known for quality and timely construction. The projects honored last night mark the ‘best of the best’.”

Specialty Contractor of the Year Awards

The AGC of Missouri also presented 12 Specialty Contractor of the Year (SCOTY) Awards to Specialty Contractors voted “First Place” in their discipline by the general contractor members of AGCMO. The general contractor members were asked to consider a specialty contractor’s timeliness in regard to completion of project(s), ability to stay within budget and their overall experience with the specialty contractor. The 12 First Place Specialty Contractor of the Year (SCOTY) award winners are: D & S Fencing Co., Inc. (Ancillary Services); Vee-Jay Cement Contracting Co., Inc. (Concrete / Paving); Budrovich Excavating & Contracting (Earthwork & Utilities); Guarantee Electrical Company (Electrical); Hayden Wrecking Corporation (Environmental Remediation & Demolition); TJ Wies Contracting, Inc. (Int. & Ext. Finishes, Openings & Fixtures); Charles E. Jarrell Contracting Co., Inc. (HVAC / Piping); John J. Smith Masonry Company (Masonry); Boyer Fire Protection (Plumbing & Fire Protection); BAM Contracting, LLC (Structural & Finish Carpentry); ACME Erectors, Inc. (Structural & Finish Metals); and Western Specialty Contractors (Thermal & Moisture Protection).

The Specialty Contractor receiving the most votes by general contractors also was presented with the Specialty Contractor of the Year award. This distinction was awarded to Vee-Jay Cement Contracting Co., Inc.

The Construction Keystone Awards were judged by a panel of experts that included Sheila Miranda, AIA LEED AP BD+C, CORE10 Architecture, Inc., representing AIA of St. Louis; Bob Gilbert, P.E., Bartlett & West, Inc., representing American Council of Engineering Companies-Missouri; Dan Tucker, MC Services, representing American Subcontractors Association (ASA-Midwest); James Roseberry, AIA, CDT, LEED AP BD+C, project manager/associate, Trivers, representing the US Green Building Council-Missouri Gateway Chapter; and Chenxi Yuan, Ph.D., assistant professor, Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, representing Institutes of Higher Learning.

Keystone Heritage Award

The 2021 Keystone Heritage Award was presented to the Little River Drainage District (LRDD) of southeast Missouri. From as far north as Cape Girardeau to as far south as the Arkansas state line, the LRDD is an engineering feat that includes a massive series of levees and ditches to drain a total of two million acres. (For a detailed view, download the Map of the District.) The work that began more than 100 years ago on LRDD has provided many benefits to southeast Missouri. Land that was once 95 percent covered in water and trees now accounts for one third of Missouri’s agricultural income. The roads that were built during and after the project provide the lifeline for the region’s economic development. The Headwater Diversion Channel collects water from area rivers and creeks and funnels them into the Mississippi River and away from vital farmland and communities. The system’s 1,000 miles of ditches carries the remainder of the district’s low-velocity water into Arkansas, where it flows into that state’s collection system and eventually enters the Mississippi River at Helena, AR. Drainage is the lifeblood of the social and economic well-being of southeast Missouri.

The Associated General Contractors of Missouri is the leading voice of the construction industry in Missouri, representing over 500 commercial, industrial, heavy and highway contractors, industry partners and related firms in 110 counties throughout Missouri. View at: www.agcmo.org

PHOTOS of First Place Keystone Award Winners’ Projects Here:

2021 Construction Keystone Award Winners & Finalists

Mid-America Class

(Projects located in Missouri or contiguous states)

General Contractor / Construction Manager / Prime Contractor

Building Construction Project Under $15 Million

Tarlton Corporation

Project: Primate Canopy Trails

Owner: Saint Louis Zoo

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

Russell HBD LLC

Project: Missouri Foundation for Health

Owner: Missouri Foundation for Health

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

The Lawrence Group Projects, LLC

Project: Iron Workers Local 396 Union Hall

Owner: International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers Local No. 396

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

General Contractor / Construction Manager / Prime Contractor

Building Construction Project $15 – $50 Million

Tarlton Corporation

Project: Levels 5 & 8 Renovation, St. Louis Children’s Hospital

Owner: BJC HealthCare

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

IMPACT Strategies, Inc.

Project: Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 Training Center

Owner: Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562

Project Location: Earth City, MO

General Contractor / Construction Manager / Prime Contractor

Building Construction Project Over $50 Million

Alberici Constructors, Inc.

Project: SSM Health, Saint Louis University Hospital

Owner: SSM Health

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

PARIC Corporation

Project: Ballpark Village – Phase 2

Owner: The Cordish Companies

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

S. M. Wilson & Co.

Project: City Foundry STL

Owner: FoPa Partners, LLC, An affiliate of New + Found Development

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

Wright Construction Services, Inc.

Project: North Point High School, Wentzville

Owner: Wentzville R-IV School District

Project Location: Wentzville, MO

General Contractor / Construction Manager / Prime Contractor

Industrial Construction

Murphy Company

Project: U2 Mechanical, Labadie Energy Center

Owner: Ameren Missouri

Project Location: Labadie, MO

Helmkamp Construction Co.

Project: Conveyor Upgrades, Sioux Unit #1 & #2

Owner: Ameren Missouri

Project Location: Portage Des Sioux, MO

L. Keeley Construction Company

Project: Primary Expansion, Falling Springs Quarry

Owner: Casper Stolle Quarry and Contracting Co.

Project Location: Dupo, IL

General Contractor / Construction Manager / Prime Contractor

Transportation & Infrastructure Project Under $15 Million

L. Keeley Construction

Project: Storm Channel Repair, Dellridge Court

Owner: Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District

Project Location: Dellwood, MO

Branco Enterprises, Inc.

Project: Stormwater Improvement Project, 7th & Illinois Streets

Owner: City of Joplin

Project Location: Joplin, MO

Goodwin Brothers Construction

Project: Chouteau Island Grit Tank

Owner: Illinois American Water Company

Project Location: Granite City, IL

General Contractor / Construction Manager / Prime Contractor

Transportation & Infrastructure, Project Over $15 Million

Alberici Constructors, Inc.

Project: Marseilles & Starved Rock Lock, Chamber Rehabilitation

Owner: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District

Project Location: LaSalle County, IL

Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.

Project: I-44 Project Bridge Rebuild, Design-Build

Owner: Missouri Department of Transportation

Project Location: Newton, Jasper, Lawrence Counties, MO

Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.

Project: I-70 & I-435 Interchange, Jackson County

Owner: Missouri Department of Transportation

Project Location: Kansas City, MO

Specialty Contractor / Subcontractor

Building Construction Project Under $1 Million

Acme Erectors, Inc.

Project: Primate Canopy Trails

Owner: Saint Louis Zoo

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

CNC Foundations

Project: Ballpark Village – Phase 2

Owner: Ballpark Village Holdings

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

TJ Wies Contracting, Inc.

Project: SCC DOC Pedestrian Bridge

Owner: St. Charles County

Project Location: St. Charles, MO

Specialty Contractor / Subcontractor

Building Construction Project $1 – $10 Million

CNC Foundations

Project: St. Louis Aquarium

Owner: USH, LLC

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

Guarantee Electrical Company

Project: New Growth Horizon, Medical Marijuana Facility

Owner: Proper Cannabis

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

Murphy Company

Project: Uncle Ray’s Potato Chip Plant

Owner: H. T. Hackney Company

Project Location: Montgomery City, MO

Specialty Contractor / Subcontractor

Building Construction Project Over $10 Million

Murphy Company

Project: SSM Health

Saint Louis University Hospital

Owner: SSM Health

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

Guarantee Electrical Company

Project: Ballpark Village, One Cardinal Way

Owner: The Cordish Companies

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

National Class

(Projects located in lower 48 states, excluding Mid-America Class)

Alberici Constructors, Inc.

Project: Linville Dam Embankment, Seismic Stability Improvement

Owner: Duke Energy

Project Location: Lake James, NC

icon Mechanical Construction & Engineering, LLC

Project: New Rocket Engine, Manufacturing Facility

Owner: Blue Origin

Project Location: Huntsville, AL

2021 Specialty Contractor of the Year Awards

First Place Awards by Discipline

ANCILLARY SERVICES: D & S Fencing Co., Inc.

CONCRETE / PAVING: Vee-Jay Cement Contracting Co., Inc.

EARTHWORK & UTILITIES: Budrovich Excavating & Contracting

ELECTRICAL: Guarantee Electrical Company

ENVIRONMENTAL REMEDIATION & DEMOLITION: Hayden Wrecking Corporation

INT. & EXT. FINISHES, OPENINGS & FIXTURES: TJ Wies Contracting, Inc.

AGC’s 2021 SPECIALTY CONTRACTOR OF THE YEAR: Vee-Jay Cement Contracting Co., Inc

