2021 CREW-St. Louis Annual Awards Event

The CREW-St. Louis Annual Awards spotlight CREW Network’s Mission to influence the success of the Commercial Real Estate industry by advancing achievements of women, showcasing the power of networking, and demonstrating the organization’s support of the community.

The organization will present the winners of the New Member of the Year Award, CREW Impact Award, Career Advancement for Women Award, Economic Impact Award, Woman of Influence Award, and the NEW Leadership in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion within the Industry Award in August. Click here to see Past Years’ Winners.

Traditionally held at the St. Louis Woman’s Club in the spring, this year’s event is being celebrated at La Verona on the Hill. This is a seated dinner with a gluten-free menu. Business/Business Casual Attire.

This event will take place on Thursday, August 26th from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The location will be:

La Verona on the Hill at 4925 Daggett Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110.

Cost is $75 for members, $90 for non-members. Tables of 8 are available for $600. Capacity limited to 150. It is requested that registration take place by Saturday, August 14th.

