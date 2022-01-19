The 2022-2023 Mason Contractors Association of St. Louis Governing and Arbitration Boards were sworn in at the President’s Reception held on January 14, 2022.

Officers: President: Brian Smith (John J. Smith Masonry Co.) Vice President: Brett Lampkin (Lampkin Masonry, Inc.) Secretary: Luke Siebert (Heitkamp Masonry, Inc.) Treasurer: Nick Frisch (Frisch Masonry, Inc.)

Trustees: Ken Booth (Leonard Masonry Acquisitions, LLC) John Foley (Swanson Masonry, Inc.) Scott Masterson (B & K Tuckpointing Co.) Tom Schmitt (Superior Waterproofing & Restoration Co., Inc.) Dan Toenjes (Toenjes Brick Contracting, Inc.)

Arbitration Board: Brian J. Grant (Grant Contracting Company, Inc.) Dan Grass (Heitkamp Masonry) Thomas L. McDonnell (George McDonnell & Sons Tuckpointing Co., Inc.) Jeffrey D. Schmidt (JDS Masonry, Inc.) John J. Smith, Jr. (John J. Smith Masonry Co.)

The Mason Contractors Association of St. Louis, which was chartered in March 1896, is one of St. Louis’ oldest trade organizations. Its members include owners of contracting companies, along with businesses that supply the masonry industry, as well as the firms that serve its financial, legal and insurance needs.

Pictured Above (L to R): Brian Smith, John J. Smith Masonry and MCA President; Brian Grant, Grant Contracting and MCA Arbitration Board; Nick Frisch, Frisch Masonry and MCA Treasurer; Luke Siebert, Heitkamp Masonry and MCA Secretary; Tom Schmitt, Superior Waterproofing and MCA Trustee; John Foley, Swanson Masonry and MCA Trustee; John Smith, John J. Smith Masonry and MCA Arbitration Board. Sworn in by Rick Swanson, Swanson Masonry and MCA Past President.

