2022 Winners of the CREW Awards Event

Event Reminders:



This year’s event is being celebrated at Olive + Oak. This is a seated dinner with vegetarian and gluten-free options. Business/Business Casual Attire.



Keynote Speaker: Marian Nunn.



When: Wednesday, May 11th | 5:30 – 8 p.m.



Location: Olive + Oak, 216 Lockwood, Webster Groves, MO 63119

Valet Parking Available



Registration: Members, $75 | Nonmembers, $90 | Tables of 8, $600

(Capacity limited to 150)



Register by Wednesday, April 27th at 5 p.m.



Sponsors: Please email crewstl@crewnetwork.org or use sponsor option in registration to utilize your complimentary tickets/table.



Tables: If you purchased a table, please be sure to register your guests’ names and food preferences.



*Name tags are taken from CREW bios. If you have a new employer, please change/verify your employer is up to date in your bio information.