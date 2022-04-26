2022 Winners of the CREW Awards Event

|Career Advancement for Women:
Erin Valentine, Vice President of Business Development, McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.
CREW Impact Award:
Nancy Petersen, Senior Vice President – Director of Commercial Real Estate St. Louis Regions, Enterprise Bank & Trust
Economic Impact:
Delmar DivINe
Jen Nevil, Principal, Lamar Johnson Collaborative
Jenna Knatt, Business Development Manager, CI Select
Maxine K. Clark, CEO, Clark-Fox Family Foundation, INspirator, The Delmar DivINe
Addie Bunting, Weis Drywall
Monica Conners, Ameren UE- Solar Consultant
Becky Vehmeyer, MillerKnoll
Leadership in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion with the Industry:
Cindy Bambini, Vice President, Business Development Leader, CannonDesign
New Member of the Year:
Fallon Chambers, Office Broker/Associate Vice President, Gershman Commercial Real Estate
Woman of Influence:
Anna Leavey, Owner Anna Leavey LLV/Program Manager, Brickline Greenway Great Rivers Greenway Spirit of CREW Award: Nanci Napoli, (retired) St. Louis Title LLC
|Event Reminders:
This year’s event is being celebrated at Olive + Oak. This is a seated dinner with vegetarian and gluten-free options. Business/Business Casual Attire.
Keynote Speaker: Marian Nunn.
When: Wednesday, May 11th | 5:30 – 8 p.m.
Location: Olive + Oak, 216 Lockwood, Webster Groves, MO 63119
Valet Parking Available
Registration: Members, $75 | Nonmembers, $90 | Tables of 8, $600
(Capacity limited to 150)
Register by Wednesday, April 27th at 5 p.m.
Sponsors: Please email crewstl@crewnetwork.org or use sponsor option in registration to utilize your complimentary tickets/table.
Tables: If you purchased a table, please be sure to register your guests’ names and food preferences.
*Name tags are taken from CREW bios. If you have a new employer, please change/verify your employer is up to date in your bio information.