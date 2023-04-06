2023 CREW Awards Winners Announced

CREW Impact Award – Erin Valentine, Vice President of Business Development, McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.

New Member of the Year – Rebecca Thessen, Commercial Real Estate Broker, L3

Career Advancement for Women – Pat Guichet, Senior Project Manager – Planning, Design & Construction, SSM Health St. Louis

Leadership in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion – Helen Lee, CEO, Principal, Founder Tao + Lee Associates, Inc.

Economic Impact Award – Armory STL

Liz Austin – Chief Marketing Officer, Green Street Real Estate Ventures

Michelle O’Toole – Principal Owner, O’Toole Design

Addie Bunting – Director, Business Development, Wies Drywall & Construction

Sarah Luem – Business and Real Estate Attorney, Capes Sokol

Woman of Influence – Yaphett El-Amin, President, Executive Director, Efficacy Consulting & Development