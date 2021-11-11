$21 Million In New Ambulatory Surgical Center Construction Completed or Underway By Kadean Construction

Kadean Construction has completed construction of four new ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) around the country in 2021 and begun work on three more, with two additional ASCs set to break ground late this year and early in 2022, the company announced today. Total cost of these projects is approximately $21 million and brings to 32 the total number of ASCs Kadean has built over the past eight years.

“Our ambulatory surgical center work continues to get bigger as consumer and physician demand for outpatient surgery grows across the country,” said Mike Eveler, President of Kadean Construction. “We have now built ASCs in eight states with more on the horizon to fill this tremendous need.”

The four ASCs completed by Kadean so far in 2021 include:

A 7,182 square foot ASC in Gillette, WY;

A 7,175 square foot ASC in Lansing, MI;

A 6,800 square foot ASC in Crown Point, IN; and

A 7,370 square foot ASC in Bonita Springs, FL.

The three new ASCs now under construction include:

An 10,000 square foot ASC in Des Peres, MO;

A 9,112 square foot ASC in Chesterton, IN; and

An 8,121 square foot ASC in Bloomington, IN.

Kadean is planning to break ground in the few months on two more ASCs including:

An 8,000 square foot ASC in Jupiter, FL; and

A 7,417 square foot ASC in Viera, FL.

Construction of ASCs is an integral part of the growth strategy in Kadean’s healthcare division. With 30 years of hospital and clinical construction experience and the addition earlier this year of 20-year healthcare construction veteran Jeff Yartz, Kadean has extensive expertise in healthcare Interior Renovations (Patient Care), Infrastructure and Facility Upgrades, Equipment Replacement (Imaging), Oncology/Cancer Centers, Surgery Centers and Outpatient Treatment Facilities. The firm has a Certified Healthcare Constructor (CHC) on staff through the American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE).

Kadean Construction is a 58-year-old design-build focused commercial construction company specializing in pre-construction, construction management and general contracting services at the local, regional and national level in the industrial, healthcare, multifamily, cannabis, science & technology, institutional, food & beverage and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.kadean.com.

Share this: Tweet



