3-D Technology is Saving Owners and A/E/C Companies Time and Money

By Brandy Scheer, Scheer Resources

More than just pretty pictures and videos, high definition and photorealistic 3D Animation and 3D Renderings are more important now to the AEC industry than they have ever been, for they have been proven to save architects, engineers, general contractors and owners both time and money!

During the pre-construction phase, early-stage 3D imagery enables project teams to identify design issues long before they become costly problems out in the field. Utilizing photorealistic prints, animated video, drone aerial footage, or a combination of these to bring clients’ visions to life also enhances that client’s ability to present their proposed projects to key decision makers.



“Being able to show public officials, zoning/permitting boards and commissions, and the general public what the project will actually look and feel like after it is constructed often expedites the approval and permitting processes. If we can help our clients in this way, their construction projects break ground faster,” says John Davis, CEO of VizionWorx, an industry leader in 3D animation and rendering.



“While reviewing architectural plans for our new Waterways Development in Lake St. Louis, we found several disparities that would never have come to light had we not put the project in a virtual environment. The amount of time saved, the limits on change orders and zoning issues we avoided saved us more than six times the investment in these technology products,” said Joe Scott III, of Scott Properties.

The combination of 3-D animations and renderings can be just as important to clients during the construction phase as it is during pre-construction, for when unforeseen or unidentified conditions are encountered in the field, 3D imagery options often provide clients the ability to more accurately react to them in “real-time. “We can also help clients monitor daily project progress, as well as provide impactful imagery to showcase design changes occurring throughout the project life cycle,” added Davis.

The key return on investment this technology provides users is a decrease in the number change orders on jobs and fewer delays in project schedules. “Our clients and their clients are very pleased when their projects cost less money and are delivered more quickly,” says Davis.

During the post-construction phase, 3D Imagery provides end-users with the sales tools needed for potential property renters or buyers presentations.



“By clicking on an activated point on a site plan or floorplan, the viewer is transported to the physical space—virtually. The positive impact translates to an enhanced user experience for the buyer and allows for more people to see the end-product without the necessity of a site visit.

“The virtual environments we received when working with VizionWorx not only saved us money up front, but also function as a marketing tool allowing us to lease our spaces before they are actually completed, which is a real plus for us,” said Scott.

These renderings and animations also often become a valuable part of the portfolios for many of the companies involved with the construction projects. They can be used in offices, on websites, on social media and in business-to-business presentations for when companies are chasing new opportunities.