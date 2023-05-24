$30,000 in College Scholarships Awarded by SITE AdvancementFoundation to St. Louis Area Students

Six students planning to attend college in the Fall 2023 semester have each received a $5,000 scholarship from the SITE Advancement Foundation to help further their education. The $30,000 in total scholarships is double the amount awarded by the Foundation in the prior year.

“Over the past several years we have increased the individual scholarship awards from $1,500 to $5,000 in response to the cost associated with attending today’s colleges and technical schools,” said Jeremy Bennett, Executive Director of the SITE Improvement Association. “The number of students applying for this year’s scholarships significantly increased thanks to the higher award amounts made available by the Foundation. I want to thank our Foundation, Scholarship Committee, and members of SITE for their generosity in responding to the needs of our scholarship recipients.”

High school graduates, college, and trade school students with a parent employed by one of the 230 SITE Improvement Association member companies are eligible for these scholarships, which are based on each student’s academic achievements, involvement in the community and financial need.

The scholarships are made possible through voluntary contributions from SITE Improvement Association member companies and from the SITE Advancement Foundation Scholarship Fund, which has awarded more than $400,000 in scholarships over the past 23 years.

“While recipients may pursue careers outside of construction, they all appreciate the opportunity for this financial relief provided by the construction community,” said Bennett. “Past recipients have found ways of giving back to the industry, especially as they grow into various leadership roles, and those efforts compounded over 23 years are priceless.”

This year’s scholarship recipients include:

Faith Beckmann – Sponsored by Nor-Vel Grading & Excavating, LLC, Faith is finishing her freshman year at Westminster College where she is studying History and Museum Studies. While at school, Faith serves as the student assistant for the Westminster College Archives in the Reeves Library. She is also employed as a seasonal interpreter at the First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site, where she leads tours for visitors.

Hunter Hathaway – Sponsored by McConnell & Associates Corporation, Hunter plans to study Physical Therapy at St. Louis University after graduating from Fox High School. Hunter’s participation in high school football and throwing discus fueled his desire to become a physical therapist. His goal is to work for a professional sports team.

Baylee Marquez – Sponsored by N.B. West Contracting Company, Inc., Baylee is a Nursing student at Truman State University. She is interested in working in pediatrics or labor and delivery after graduation. Baylee enjoys helping those around her by making a positive impact when helping them through difficult times.

Luke Merz – Sponsored by Central Stone Company, Luke will attend the University of Mississippi after graduating from Freeburg Community High School and plans to study Mechanical Engineering. Luke has been a part of his high school cross country team and has served as a counselor at cross country and track summer camps. His favorite classes are mathematics and science.

Mason Neal – Sponsored by Kuesel Excavating Co., Inc., Mason is completing his freshman year at the University of Mississippi where he’s studying Mathematics and pursuing a career in intelligence. He has applied to Ole Miss’s highly exclusive Intelligence and Security Studies program. If accepted, he will complete an internship with one of America’s intelligence agencies.

Margaret St. John – Sponsored by McFry Excavating, Inc., Margaret is a third year Nursing student at Missouri State University. She has served the Missouri State’s Student Government Association as a senator as well as a member of its Health and Wellness Committee. She is also involved with the Student Nursing Organization.

The SITE Improvement Association advances the construction industry in eastern Missouri through public policy advocacy, labor relations support, safety and leadership training and professional networking. Established in 1966 as an independent trade organization, SITE represents more than 230 contractors and suppliers in the Concrete, Asphalt Paving, Sewer/Utility, Highway/Bridge, Earthmoving, Landscaping and Specialty construction sectors. For more information, visit www.sitestl.org.