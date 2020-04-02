32-hour live-streaming event to feature ‘Living Room Talent Show’

What – Streamathon for St. Louis

When- Friday, April 10th starting at 4PM. Ends midnight, April 11th.

Where – Online at www.StreamingforSTL.com with additional access via Facebook and other social media platforms.

Features include:

– Living Room Talent Show – St. Louisans can show off their unique skills live from their homes during the event.

– Sit Down Comedy Show – Local and national comedians will perform their acts virtually during each hour of broadcast.

– Cooking demonstrations, fitness tips, restaurant of the hour feature, trivia contest, lip sync challenge and much more. All fed from participant’s homes and living rooms.

– Special guests and surprise co-hosts.

Viewers can donate throughout the event to help small & independent businesses in St. Louis.

Performers, participants and businesses in need can submit information through the website.

All funds raised throughout the Streamathon will support local organizations and will be awarded as $1000 gifts per organization.

Streamathon funding goal is $100,000/100 businesses.

The Streamathon is presented by NexCore Coworking St. Louis.