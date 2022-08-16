5K Trap Walk/Run on Sept. 10, 2022 Spotlights Community Building in North St. Louis

There is nothing quite like a ground level view of successful community building in North St. Louis. That’s the point of the fifth annual Trap Run 5K and Festival on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 hosted by Northside Community Housing Inc. The event will wind its way through North St. Louis streets on a route dotted with successful and ongoing community development projects bridging the Delmar Divide. Along the way, it will be energized by music from 12 different DJs as St. Louis’ first hip-hop themed 5K run/walk & festival. Learn more and register at www.traprunstl.com.

“The Trap Run 5K offers a vision of what is possible with the foresight of long-term investment in equitable developments in our under resourced neighborhoods,” said Aaron Williams, who serves on the board of Northside Community Housing. Williams is also a project manager at Penn Services, LLC, and the newly named chairman of the Urban Land Institute St. Louis (ULI STL) District Council.

The family-friendly 5K, will begin at the intersection of North Sarah and Kennerly at 8:00 am Saturday, Sep 10, 2022. It will pass by benchmark developments along the route including:

· St. Ferdinand Homes II and 2600 N. Sarah for-sale homes, both developed by Northside Community Housing

· Eternity Adult Day Care – new veteran senior homes under construction.

· The planned Ozella Foster Funeral Home Services

· North Sarah Apartments & Retail developed by McCormack Baron Salazar

· Deaconess Center for Child Well-Being developed by the Deaconess Foundation

After the run, brunch and Sara-Lou Brew will be served by Gourmet Soul and Civil Life Brewing Co. at the celebratory festival that brings together community, culture and commerce from 8 a.m. to noon at the Sarah & Kennerly finish line.

“The special thing about this event is that it is homegrown and everyone who participates becomes part of the regeneration of this culturally-rich and historic part of our city,” said Michael Burns, Northside Community Housing, Inc., which reinvests proceeds from the event into neighborhood projects and affordable housing. “Whether you run, walk, volunteer, sponsor, vend, or just come to cheer on friends at the Trap Run, you will have made an impact.”

Major sponsors for the event this year include Purina, Verizon, Nike Community Impact Fund, Enterprise Bank and Trust, River City Outdoors and Invest STL. This 5th anniversary year also welcomes a new partnership with Go! ST. Louis.

“GO! St. Louis is incredibly excited to be jumping in as a community partner of the Northside Trap Run this year,” said Mona Langenberg, of Go! St. Louis. “Our goal is to provide opportunities for the St. Louis community to be healthy and active while showcasing our beautiful and historic city. The Trap Run does both of those things – and much more! We look forward to introducing even more local runners to this unique, local event.”

Northside Community Housing. Inc. (NCHI) is a non-profit, community development corporation that has been serving north Saint Louis City for 40 years. NCHI began as a housing department of Northside Youth and Senior Service Center in 1977 and in 2003 became an independent housing organization. In addition to owning and developing affordable housing, NCHI has been a key organization in providing support to youth programs, community gardens, and other community initiatives in north Saint Louis City. Learn more at www.northsidecommunityhousing.org.

