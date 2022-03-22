A.C.T. Metal Deck Supply Launches New Website

A.C.T. Metal Deck Supply, Aurora, IL is pleased to announce the launch of its redesigned website, www.metaldecksupply.com. The revamped website will bring an up-to-date platform and new features to make your metal deck experience one of a kind.

“We’re excited to launch this new website to enhance the digital experience while continuing to educate the metal deck user and share this resource with the construction industry,” states Carm Termini, Marketing Director at A.C.T. Metal Deck Supply. “The new website provides online metal deck proposal request, accessing Metal Deck 101 videos, upcoming industry events and highlighting our 15 locations.”

A.C.T. Metal Deck Supply invites visitors to the new website to enhance their knowledge about metal deck, metal deck accessories and address frequently asked questions. The website incorporates a responsive and clean design with improved functionality, accessible on any device while being user-friendly.

Explore the new website at www.metaldecksupply.com

A.C.T. Metal Deck Supply, the largest distributor of metal deck in the U.S., serves all 50 states with 15 locations. Metal roof deck, form deck and composite floor decks are available in all types, gauges, and finishes for immediate use as well as any size order produced for any project requirements and schedule. Specialty products: stainless steel, cellular and acoustic decks, construction drawings, take-off and project management are also available.

