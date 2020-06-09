A Fresh New Look for WINCO Window Company

Commercial window manufacturer WINCO Window Company is now sporting an entirely new look, with an engaging and easy-to-use website, a distinctive logo and fresh color palette. WINCO’s updated website now offers architects and glazing contractors a more interactive experience when selecting windows.

“WINCO’s product line is continuing to expand exponentially, and we now have a new way for customers to quickly find the information they need about our products,” says Kurtis Suellentrop, vice president of marketing. “Window technology is increasingly complex, and the new site simplifies the research and specification process. At the same time, we’ve developed a new brand identity that is both classic and contemporary in design. Our new look brings in elements of the manufacturing process and reflects the heritage of the WINCO brand. The logo is a classic mark presented in a modern light. “

Navigation has been greatly simplified. An online product catalog allows visitors to browse and search windows by types, markets, or features. Every product page includes beautiful photos, a catalog, and the details needed to meet a spec. Extensive product galleries and case studies showcase what’s possible. WINCO’s large network of local representatives is only a click away. New search engines make finding information quick and easy.

“Re-branding a family-owned, century old, fourth generation company was quite a process,” says CEO Gantt Miller, III who began running the company in 1983. “It’s been exciting to see four young family members taking leadership roles in the company, and together with our dedicated team of employees and dealers, we’ve seen tremendous innovation, especially in the last decade. We are ready for the next 100 years. ”