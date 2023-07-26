A Practical Approach to Master Planning

Campuses bring our communities together – providing education, training, and jobs for millions of people in the Midwest. Central plants are the lifeblood of campuses. While we know that a carbon neutral future is coming, campus planning priorities such as maintaining operations, planning for the future, redundancy, and resiliency continue to take precedence over carbon reduction. Join us to learn more about the process and best practices for carbon neutral master planning!

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 @ 5:30 – 7:30 pm

Where: Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63122

Parking is available in the two lots adjacent to the Museum, including several accessible parking spaces.

Central plants are the lifeblood of campuses, whether they are focused on education, research, healthcare, or manufacturing. Creating low or zero carbon central plants on our local campuses and in the buildings they serve is one of many steps toward environmental justice. Historically, marginalized communities have been differentially impacted by poor environmental planning and at times by environmental catastrophes. It is our job as built environment professionals to be aware of the impact of our work and this is one area where we can do right both for our clients and the communities they serve.

Admission: Free for Missouri Gateway Green Building Council Members and Students, $25.00 for non-members

Continuing Education

Submitted for 1 AIA Learning Unit. See learning objectives here.

Register Now