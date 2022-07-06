Aaron Williams of Penn Services, LLC Named Chair of the Urban Land Institute St. Louis

Aaron Williams, project manager at Penn Services, LLC, has been named chair of the Urban Land Institute St. Louis (ULI STL) District Council.

Williams succeeds Kacey Cordes, vice president at U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corporation (USBCDC), as ULI St. Louis chair. Williams will be transitioning from ULI STL’s Chair of Mission Advancement position. He is a member of ULI’s national public private partnership product council and recently completed a leadership position with ULI’s UrbanPlan curriculum update. UrbanPlan is expanding its high school and community workshops to address challenges around climate change, racial and social equity in the built environment through urban planning and development education.

“Aaron’s leadership throughout all levels of ULI and in the St. Louis community is inspiring,” said Cordes. “He continues to show up with a drive and motivation to see St. Louis grow and thrive – and he’s an expert at constructively challenging the status quo with innovative ideas for the benefit of the real estate industry, but more importantly, for the individual residents of our region.”

Williams has been engaged in the St. Louis area design and construction industry for 15 years. He has helped manage several local and global projects during his construction management career including new facilities on the BJC Medical Campus, major high-rise residential projects such as the apartments at Ballpark Village and the 100 North Kingshighway project, and the expansion of the Washington University Danforth campus.

Williams earned a degree in architecture from Washington University in St. Louis and professional certificates in project management, construction contract administration, and urban planning and zoning. Williams is co-founder and board chairman of 4theVille, a community-based cultural organization working to safeguard the legacy of The Ville and catalyze preservation through tourism, art and economic development. He also leads the new advisory board of Sumner High School, serves on the boards of Northside Community Housing, Inc. and Rebuilding Together St. Louis, and is a member of the Enterprise Bank & Trust Business Leadership Forum. As a young professional, he served Rise Community Development Young Professionals, Big Brothers Big Sister of Eastern Missouri and Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis.

With more than 250 members, ULI St. Louis unites thought leadership in the responsible use of land and in creating and sustaining thriving communities worldwide. Its members include real estate, design, construction, institutional, legal and accounting professionals along with civic leadership. For more information, visit www.stlouis.uli.org.

