ACEC Names Ed Alizadeh as 2020-2022 Vice-Chair

The American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC)—the business association of the nation’s engineering industry—has appointed Ed Alizadeh, P.E., J.D., of Geotechnology, Inc., as a 2020-2022 Vice-Chair of its Board of Directors.

Alizadeh is CEO of Geotechnology, a 260-person engineering firm headquartered in St. Louis and with 10 offices in eight states. The firm provides consulting services in applied earth and environmental sciences; exploration; geotechnical engineering; underground consulting services; soils, rock, and construction materials testing; non-destructive testing; special inspections; geophysics and deep foundation testing.

“I’ve known Ed for many years, and we are very fortunate to have him in a leadership role with the Council,” said ACEC Board Chair Charles Gozdziewski, chairman emeritus of Hardesty & Hanover in New York. “Our industry plays an essential role in our economy and in improving our quality of life. I am pleased that Ed will be integral in communicating that to the public and to federal and state policymakers who will be making decisions on funding our critical infrastructure.”

Alizadeh served as Chairman of ACEC Missouri in 2011-2012, concluding eight years on the state organization’s board of directors. He is also on the Board of Directors for Habitat for Humanity St. Louis, Pedal the Cause, and the Kids In the Middle charity.

He holds a BS in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Tulsa and a JD from Saint Louis University.

“Engineering has always been an essential service,” said Alizadeh. “As the business association of our nation’s engineering firms, ACEC plays a critical role in supporting our nation’s economy and I am thrilled by this opportunity to help lead our organization forward.”

Established more than 35 years ago, Geotechnology, Inc. is a professional corporation offering a comprehensive range of consulting services in applied earth and environmental sciences, including geophysics, underground consulting services, geotechnical and environmental engineering, materials testing and drilling. Geotechnology has provided expertise on thousands of major construction projects in the Midwest and Mid-South regions and is ranked in ENR’s Top 500 Design Firms. The company is based in St. Louis, Missouri, and has offices in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas. For more information, visit www.geotechnology.com