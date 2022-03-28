AGC-MO and Wake Foundation Partnership

Partnership Provides Job Training/Employment for Veterans

In February 2021, Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO), The Wake Foundation, and Three Rivers College rolled out a partnership for veterans seeking employment and Missouri’s contractors seeking workers.

The goal was to provide high-impact, short-term training to veterans so they can provide a better quality of life.

The classes focused on construction, CDL training, welding, and Industrial Production Technician.

The development of the curriculum came from AGCMO and Three Rivers College.

With a mix of classroom and onsite training, veterans complete a 40 hour/week class for six weeks. Veterans receive their OSHA-10 card, flagger certification, fall protection, CDL license, and more.

As of today, March 24, 2022, the program has graduated 93 veterans.

What’s next?

We are branching out of Southeast Missouri. Classes are starting in the St. Louis area in May 2022. We have 20 students enrolled.

Here’s How You Can Help

The Wake Foundation has been handling all the tuition costs, which are about $2000/per student. We could use your help.

You’re invited to the inaugural Wake Foundation Gala at the Black River Coliseum in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Tables are $1000 for eight individuals.

All proceeds will benefit our Veteran Job Training Program.

For tickets, please call Robert Wake at 573-281-5140 or Laura at 314-578-4993

