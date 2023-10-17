AGC of America Rolls Out D&I Week Toolbox Talks

By KERRY L. SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

The Associated General Contractors of America have initiated a series of toolbox talks on the topic of diversity and inclusion on project sites across the nation.

The programs are part of Construction Inclusion Week. Shea De Lutis, a national office for the AGC of America, says the topic is among the organization’s top priorities.

“Our nation’s workforce is becoming increasingly diverse, and if we can’t find a way to become equally diverse, we won’t be able to keep pace with demand for construction,” De Lutis said.

Construction Inclusion Week began in 2020 as an industry-led initiative that has been promoted ever since by the AGC’s leadership and overall membership. “Thousands of our members are holding diversity and inclusion education sessions, toolbox talks and stand-downs over the coming week as part of this effort,” she added, noting that while women make up nearly half of the U.S. workforce, they comprise only 11 percent of the construction industry – and while blacks make up 13 percent of the total U.S. workforce, they comprise only 7 percent of the construction industry.

For more information about how the AGC of America continues to support Construction Inclusion Week, see https://www.constructioninclusionweek.com/.