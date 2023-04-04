AGC of Missouri Awards $47,000 in Scholarships

The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) has awarded $47,000 in scholarships to 36 students from the Midwest. Since 2018, AGCMO has supported a total of $329,000 in scholarships.

“Labor shortages are among the biggest challenges facing our industry today,” said Leonard Toenjes, CAE, president of the AGC of Missouri. “We provide scholarships to students pursuing advanced studies in construction, engineering, architecture, science and technology as well as apprenticeships and other training in the construction trades. In the past six years we’ve also doubled the number of university student chapters we support and opened new training sites on university campuses throughout the state.

“Another major focus has been educating high school students as well as their parents, teachers and guidance counselors about the phenomenal career opportunities available in our industry,” added Toenjes. “We are supporting and participating in Build My Future events in Springfield (April 5), Joplin (April 13), and St. Charles (April 26-27). We are also the major sponsor and organizer of four additional BuildMyFuture events in Macon (Sept. 20), St. Louis – (Oct. 4), Poplar Bluff (Oct. 11) and Jefferson City (Oct. 18). These full-day events are filled with ‘hands-on’ demonstrations, construction equipment and technology, and career information. The students seem to especially enjoy the opportunity to talk one-on-one with industry professionals about various career paths. See video for students’ reactions/testimonials:

2022 Build My Future – YouTube

“These programs and scholarships all represent our members’ commitment to building a vibrant workforce for the future,” added Toenjes. “Our industry currently employs more than 138,600 in Missouri and we expect that number to grow significantly over the next decade.”

Students receiving scholarships, supported by AGCMO’s Young Executives Club (YEC) include:

Alexis Conley, Westphalia, MO (65085) – $2,000 – Aaron Loehr Memorial Scholarship – State Technical College of Missouri, civil engineering technology

Will Denny, Columbia, IL (62236) – $1,500 – Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville, civil engineering

Students receiving scholarships supported by AGCMO’s Construction Leadership Council (CLC) include:

Benjamin Knobbe, Imperial, MO (63052) – $2,000 – Oliver J. Coulson Memorial Scholarship – State Technical College of Missouri, civil engineering technology

William Koopman, St. Louis, MO (63112) – $1,500 – Washington University, master of construction management

Students awarded $1,250 scholarships, supported by the AGCMO Education Foundation, include:

Porter Allmeroth, Wardsville, MO (65101) – plumbing

Matthew Barnes, Springfield, MO (65809) – Missouri State University, construction management

Jamari Broussard, St. Louis, MO (63116) – Laborers’ Union

Cylas Cape, Cuba, MO (65453) –State Technical College of Missouri, heavy equipment operations

Luke Corbin, Chesterfield, MO (63017) – MO S & T, mechanical engineering

Ryan Cruse, Salisbury, MO (65281) –State Technical College of Missouri, precision machining

Jada Dickneite, St. Elizabeth, MO (65075) – State Technical College of Missouri, drafting and design engineering technology

Mohamed Elshiekh, Rolla, MO (65401) – MO S & T, engineering management

Tyler Evers, Eugene, MO (65032), State Technical College of Missouri, diesel technology/heavy equipment

Sam Gentges, Bonnots Mill, MO (65016) – MO S & T, civil engineering

William Ghan, Marionville, MO (65705) – Missouri State University, construction management

Wyatt Gilmer, Polo, MO, (64671) – State Technical College of Missouri, heavy equipment operations

Ella Klosterman, Breese, IL (62230) – Murray State University, occupational safety and health with construction safety concentration

Cullen Krieg, Festus, MO (63028) – Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, construction mg.

Colton Leonard, Hillsboro, MO (63050) – State Technical College of Missouri, civil construction technology

Mikala Liley Jackson, MO (63755) – University of Kentucky, master of architecture

Rhet Liley, Jackson, MO (63755) – MO S & T, mechanical engineering

Clark Luntsford, Jr., Centralia, MO (65240) – State Technical College of Missouri, heavy equipment operations

Sidney McLaughlin, Stillwater, OK (74075) – Missouri State University, construction management

Nathan Metz, Waterloo, IL (62298) – University of Missouri-Columbia, BS business administration w/minor in construction management

Blake Murr, Macon, MO (63552) – University of Missouri-Columbia, civil engineering

Brady Murr, Macon, MO (63552) – University of Missouri-Columbia, civil engineering

Peyton Oligschaleger, St. Elizabeth, MO (65075) – State Technical College of Missouri, civil construction technology

Dominic Pona, Imperial, MO (63052) – MO S& T, civil engineering

Avery Powell, Fayette, MO (65248) – State Technical College of Missouri, civil engineering technology

Olivia Rainey, Bartelso, IL (62218) – Kaskaskia College, construction management

Isabella Rollo, Basehor, KS (66007) – Park University, construction management

Colby Sims, Marceline, MO (64658) – State Technical College of Missouri, civil engineering technology and drafting and design engineering technology (double major)

Tyne Sutton, Annapolis, MO (63620) – State Technical College of Missouri, heavy equipment operations

Martin Taylor, St. Louis, MO (63114) – Laborers’ Union

Brooke Whyte, Fulton, MO (65251) – Drury University, master of architecture

Blake Wilhite, Clark, MO (65243) – State Technical College of Missouri, civil construction technology

The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) represents the united voice of the construction industry throughout the state of Missouri. AGC of Missouri represents nearly 550 commercial, industrial, highway, transportation, and utility infrastructure contractors, industry partners and related firms in 110 counties across the state of Missouri. AGCMO operates offices in St. Louis, Jefferson City and Springfield. Visit: www.agcmo.org