AGC of Missouri Awards $64,000 in Scholarships

The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) has awarded $64,000 in scholarships to 30 students from across the Midwest. These awards mark the largest amount in the association’s history, topping the record-breaking $62,000 awarded in 2021. Since 2018, AGCMO has supported a total of $282,000 in scholarships.

“Labor shortages are a huge challenge in our industry,” said Leonard Toenjes, CAE, president of the AGC of Missouri. “Scholarships are offered to students pursuing advanced studies in construction, engineering, architecture, science, technology and apprenticeships in the construction trades. In the past five years we’ve doubled the number of university student chapters we support and also have opened new training sites on university campuses throughout the state.

Students receiving $3,500 scholarships, supported by AGCMO’s Young Executives Club (YEC) and Construction Leadership Council (CLC) include:

Will Ghan, Marionville, MO (65705), Aaron Loehr Memorial YEC Scholarship, Missouri State University, construction management

Kyle Wesolowski, Alton, IL (62002), Oliver J. Coulson Memorial CLC Scholarship, Southern Illinois University- Edwardsville, construction management

Individuals awarded $2,500 scholarships, also supported by YEC and CLC, include:

Cody Wieberg, Tuscumbia, MO (65082), AGCMO Education Foundation YEC Award Scholarship, State Technical College of Missouri

Ty Clemens, Liberty, MO (64068), AGCMO Education Foundation CLCC Award Scholarship, Dordt University, Sioux Center, IA, civil engineering or construction management

Students awarded $2,000 scholarships, supported by the AGCMO Education Foundation, include:

Lindsay Allen, Lake Ozark, MO (65049), State Technical College of Missouri, design drafting

Richard Boyer, Swansea, IL (62226), Missouri State University, construction management

Phillip Brucks. Macon, MO (63552), University of Missouri-Columbia,

Dawson Compas, Cape Girardeau, MO (63701),Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, civil engineering

Philip Crawford, Jefferson City, MO (65101),State Technical College of Missouri, electrical technology

William Denny, Columbia, IL (62236),Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, civil engineering

Tanner Hermanson, Kansas City, MO (64153); Missouri State University, construction management

Ryan Highfill, Ozark, MO (65721),Missouri University of Science & Technology, civil engineering and engineering management

Brenden Kempker, Eugene, MO (65032), State Technical; College of Missouri, heavy equipment

Jillian Kirchner, Troy, MO (63379), Drury University, architecture

Craig LaBrue, Cambridge, KS (67023),Pittsburg State University, Pittsburg, KS, construction management

Gage Levell, Oak Grove, MO (64075), University of Missouri-Columbia, civil engineering

Bethany Lotterer, Pittsburg, KS (66762), Pittsburg State University, construction management

Isaac Medlin, Keytesville, MO (65261), Grand River Technical School, Chillicothe, MO

Brady Murr, Macon, MO (63552), Moberly Area Community College, civil engineering

Blake Murr, Macon, MO (63552), University of Missouri-Columbia, civil engineering

Hunter Myers, Springfield, MO (65803), Missouri State University, construction management

Hayden Pugh, Independence, MO (64055) Culver-Stockton, Canton, MO, business/construction management

Heriberto Real, Dodge City, KS (67801), Pittsburg State University, construction management

Austin Redhage, Beaufort, MO (63013), State Technical College of Missouri, associate’s degree, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning

Jack Sullentrup, Washington, MO (63090), Missouri State University, construction management

Trey Townsend, Waynesville, MO (65583), State Technical College of Missouri, welding and manufacturing

Max Wilson, O’Fallon, MO (63368), University of Arkansas, civil engineering

Brent Wischmann, Jackson, MO (63755), American Welding Academy, welding

Students awarded $2,000 Scott Wilson Scholarships are

Abdu Ibrahim, Rolla, MO (65401), Missouri University of Science & Technology, engineering management

Kayla Ursery, St. Louis, MO (63136), Missouri Western State University, construction engineering technology

“Our newest workforce initiative is BuildMyFuture®, a series of interactive, full-day expo’s around the state for high school students,” added Toenjes. “In April we participated in BuildMyFuture events in Springfield and St. Charles. This fall AGCMO is sponsoring BuildMyFuture ’hands-on’ events in Macon (Sept. 21), Sikeston (Oct. 5) and Jefferson City (Oct. 18). Thousands of high school students across the state are being introduced to our industry and experiencing what it’s like to actually be on a job site. The dedication of time and resources put forth by our members represents a major investment by our contractors, and it also serves to help fill the void left when former vocational programs were eliminated from the curriculum. The student response has been absolutely outstanding.” (See student reactions/testimonials here: 2022 Build My Future – YouTube.

The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) represents the united voice of the construction industry throughout the state of Missouri. AGC of Missouri represents nearly 550 commercial, industrial, highway, transportation, and utility infrastructure contractors, industry partners and related firms in 110 counties across the state of Missouri. AGCMO operates offices in St. Louis, Jefferson City and Springfield. Visit: www.agcmo.org

