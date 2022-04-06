AGC of Missouri Launches New Utility Infrastructure Division

The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) has launched a new Utility Infrastructure Division designed to meet the needs of contractors and suppliers engaged in utility construction, including water and wastewater facilities and pipelines, energy generation and transmission, and broadband infrastructure. The Division also serves contractors engaged in other underground utility work as well as specialty work such as excavation, tunneling, boring and site preparation. The Division serves as liaison to, and monitor for, other water, wastewater, and utility owner and user groups in the public and private sectors.

Joe Crites, who has 27 years’ experience in various types of construction, has been appointed coordinator for the new division. Crites, a resident of Poplar Bluff, serves as staff coordinator for members statewide.

“This important new group joins our other two divisions – the Building and Highway & Transportation Divisions,” said Len Toenjes, CAE, president of AGCMO. “Our new membership structure also perfectly aligns with the three divisional structure of AGC of America.”

Steve Sellenreik, president of Sellenreik Construction, Inc. in Jonesburg, MO, serves as chair of the new division and also as a member of AGCMO’s board of directors.

“An investment of more than $440 million is projected for federal- and state- funded infrastructure projects in Missouri over the next few years.” noted Toenjes. “After hearing with our members, it was evident that this is the ideal time to put our own resources, market and program support towards contractors and suppliers working in this sector.”

The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) represents the united voice of the construction industry throughout the state of Missouri. AGC of Missouri represents nearly 550 commercial, industrial, highway, transportation, and utility infrastructure contractors, industry partners and related firms in 110 counties across the state of Missouri. AGCMO operates offices in St. Louis, Jefferson City and Springfield. Visit: www.agcmo.org

