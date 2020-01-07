AGC of Missouri Names 2020 Leadership; Launches New Logo

It’s a new year and a new look for the Associated General Contractors of Missouri. Today the AGCMO announced its 2020 officers and also rolled out a new logo for the statewide association representing contractors and suppliers in 110 counties throughout Missouri.

Becky L. Spurgeon, president of St. Louis-based Interface Construction Corporation, has been elected chair of the board. She is the third woman in history to run the statewide construction organization with more than 500 members. Patricia Schaeffer of D & S Fencing Co., Inc. served as chair in 2011 and Tracy Hart of Tarlton Corporation was the first woman chair of the Associated General Contractors of St. Louis in 2008, the predecessor to the expanded AGCMO.

Spurgeon has been active in AGCMO for more than a decade, serving on the Building Division board, Finance & Budget committee, and has been on the board of directors since 2013. At Interface Construction Corporation, Becky is responsible for the firm’s overall financial plans and policies along with its accounting practices and the conduct of its relationship with lending institutions, surety credit, shareholders and the financial community. She also serves as a member of the firm’s Corporate Management Committee. Prior to joining Interface in 1987 Spurgeon worked in public accounting. In addition to serving on the AGCMO Board, Spurgeon currently serves as an advisor for the Regional Union Construction Center supporting women and minority owned construction firms. She has served on the board of directors for YWCA St. Louis, St. Louis County Library, St. Louis Community College Foundation, and St. Louis OASIS. She also has supported the Boys & Girls Club, Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, Girls Inc., and the American Heart Association by serving on various committees. She was a participant in the OLIN Women’s Leadership Forum at Washington University and the Tuck Executive Education program at Dartmouth, Growing the Minority Business to Scale program. She attended both Lewis and Clark Community College and SIU-Edwardsville, and is an alumna of Leadership St. Louis.

Other officers for 2020 are: chair elect of the board – Scott Drury, Bloomsdale Excavating Co., Inc.; vice chair of the board – Sean Thouvenot, Branco Enterprises, Inc.; secretary-treasurer – Paul Ideker, Ideker Inc.; heavy/highway/infrastructure division chair – Don Rosenbarger, Delta Companies Inc.; building division chair – D.J. Simmons, ACME Constructors, Inc.; heavy/highway/infrastructure vice chair – Steve Bubanovich, H.R. Quadri Contractors LLC; and building division vice chair – Michael Kennedy Jr., KAI Enterprises.

Serving on the board as directors representing contractor members are John Doerr, Tarlton Corporation; Tim Hudwalker, BSI Constructors, Inc.; Troy Musson, Alberici Constructors, Inc.; Aaron Loehr, West Plains Bridge & Grading, LLC; Kyle Phillips, Herzog Contracting Corp.; and Eddie Welsh, Capital Paving and Construction, LLC.

Specialty contractors serving on the board as directors are Chris West, N.B. West Contracting Co., Inc. and Jamie Weaver, Geissler Roofing Co., Inc. Supplier/service providers serving as directors are Ryan King, BSA LifeStructures and Eric Strope, Buckley Powder Company.

The Construction Leadership Council will be represented by ex-officio board member Shane Spears, L. Keeley Construction Company and the interim ex-officio board member representing the Young Executives Club is Jeremy Bexten, Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.

Chip Jones of Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. also continues to serve on the board as immediate past chair.

In making the announcement, Len Toenjes, AGCMO president, also unveiled the organization’s new logo. “AGCMO is joining with other chapters across the country and our national association to update our image to build industry perceptions nationwide. Construction is a major driver of the nation’s economy and growth, contributing $840 billion to the nation’s GDP and $468 billion in wages and salaries in 2018. Our new logo now more closely resembles that of AGC of America and other chapters that are fighting on the forefront for creating a better building environment and new funding for roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure to move the U.S. economy forward and into the future.”

The Associated General Contractors of Missouri is the leading voice of the construction industry in Missouri, representing over 500 commercial, industrial, heavy and highway contractors, industry partners and related firms in 110 counties throughout Missouri. www.agcmo.org