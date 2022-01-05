AGC of Missouri Names 2022 Leadership

Branco Enterprises, Inc.’s Sean Thouvenot to Lead Statewide Organization

The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) announced its 2022 officers and board of directors for the statewide association representing contractors and suppliers in 110 counties throughout Missouri.

Sean Thouvenot, vice president of Branco Enterprises, Inc. has been elected chairman of the board. Branco Enterprises, Inc., with offices in Neosho and Springfield, MO, was founded in 1933 as Branham Construction and has grown to be a leading provider of general contracting, design build and construction management services in the four state region. Branco Enterprises, Inc. has been a member of AGC since 1986 and Thouvenot has served on the AGC of Missouri board since the merger with AGC of St. Louis in 2015.

Other AGC of Missouri officers for 2022 are: chairman-elect of the board – Tom Huster, KCI Construction Company; secretary/treasurer – Andy Ernst, Pace Construction Company; and immediate past chair – Scott Drury, Bloomsdale Excavating Co., Inc. Also serving on the 2022 board of directors are highway & transportation division chair – Steve Bubanovich, H. R. Quadri Contractors, LLC; building division chair –Michael Kennedy, Jr., KAI Enterprises; and Steve Sellenriek of Sellenriek Construction, Inc. who recently was elected chair of AGCMO’s new utility infrastructure division.

Serving on the board as directors representing contractor members are Doug Fronick, APAC-Central, Inc.; Mike Rallo, Jr., PARIC Corporation; Earl Ming, Alberici Constructors, Inc.; Mike Luth, Fred M. Luth & Sons, Inc.; and Kyle Phillips, Herzog Contracting Corp.

Jeff Montgomery of IWR North America also will serve as a director, representing specialty contractors, while Nalini S. Mahadevan of MLO Law LCC will serve as director, representing supplier/service providers. Collin Greene of Wright Construction Services, Inc. will serve ex-officio, representing the Construction Leadership Council. John LoBello of Travelers will serve ex-officio, representing the Young Executives Club.

The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) represents the united voice of the construction industry throughout the state of Missouri. AGC of Missouri represents nearly 550 commercial, industrial, heavy and highway contractors, industry partners and related firms in 110 counties across the state of Missouri. AGCMO operates offices in St. Louis, Jefferson City and Springfield. Visit: www.agcmo.org

