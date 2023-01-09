AGC of Missouri Names 2023 Leadership

The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) announced its 2023 officers and board of directors for the statewide association representing contractors and suppliers in 110 counties throughout Missouri.

Tom Huster, president of KCI Construction Company, has been elected chairman of the board. KCI, with offices in St. Louis and Springfield, MO, began in 1922 as a carpentry construction firm named Kloster Company. While maintaining a focus on self-performed work through the decades, it changed its name to Kloster Construction as it added concrete, sewer, heavy concrete, deep foundation, and highway and bridge work. In 1995 the company’s name changed to KCI and it further expanded to include self-performed earthwork and utilities work. KCI and its predecessor companies have been members of AGC since 1950 and Huster has served on the AGC of Missouri board since 2020, and also served on the former AGC of St. Louis board.

Other AGC of Missouri officers for 2023 are: chairman-elect of the board – Kyle Phillips, Herzog Contracting Corp.; secretary/treasurer – Mike Rallo, Jr., PARIC Corporation; and immediate past chairman of the board – Sean Thouvenout, Branco Enterprises, Inc. Also serving on the 2023 board of directors are highway & transportation division chair – Doug Fronick, APAC-Central, Inc.; building division chair – Michael Deihl, Holland Construction Service, Inc.; and utility infrastructure division chair – Steve Sellenriek, Sellenriek Construction, Inc.

Serving on the board as directors representing contractor members are Michael Luth, Fred M. Luth & Sons, Inc.; Earl Ming, Alberici Constructors, Inc.; and Andy Ernst, Pace Construction Company.

Jeremy Knernschield, Collins & Hermann, Inc. also will serve as a director, representing specialty contractors, while Steve Hicks, PE, S.H. Smith & Company, Inc. will serve as director, representing supplier/service providers. Nick Arb of Guarantee Electrical Co. will serve ex-officio, representing the Construction Leadership Council. Drew Leary, Capital Paving and Construction LLC will also serve ex-officio, representing the Young Executives Club.

Announcing the new board’s formation, Leonard Toenjes, CAE, president of AGCMO said, “We are fortunate to have such an experienced group of people involved in the construction industry to help lead our association through the coming year. Missouri’s construction outlook is generally positive as we work to meet current challenges related to workforce, supply chains, rising costs and economic uncertainty. Like many others, our industry is adapting to a changing environment, and these leaders are helping to provide our members with ‘real-world’ solutions and resources to meet the challenges.”

The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) represents the united voice of the construction industry throughout the state of Missouri. AGC of Missouri represents nearly 550 commercial, industrial, highway, transportation, and utility infrastructure contractors, industry partners and related firms in 110 counties across the state of Missouri. AGCMO operates offices in St. Louis, Jefferson City and Springfield. Visit: www.agcmo.org