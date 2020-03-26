AGCMO Design & Construction Tech Conference – New Date

The 9th Annual AGCMO Design & Construction Technology Conference is rescheduled to Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center.

Please let the AGC know if you have any questions about transferring your Exhibit and/or Sponsorship to the new date. We truly hope you will still be able to participate in the conference in 2020.

Thank you for your patience and support of the Design & Construction Technology Conference. Please reply to this email and let us know if the new event date works for your participation.

At this time, the new DCTC date is not public knowledge. Communication of the rescheduled conference is internal to AGCMO and stakeholders from the originally scheduled event, as our Public Relations Department is focused on serving members and the construction industry at large through communication of reliable information regarding COVID-19.