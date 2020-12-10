AGCMO/TRC Partnership Generates 2nd Class of Graduates

Early in 2020, AGCMO entered into a partnership with Three Rivers College (TRC) in Poplar Bluff to offer a 6-week certification program designed to propel its graduates into Heavy/Highway construction industry. The first class, taught out of the TRC facility in Poplar Bluff, was dramatically impacted by the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic, forcing both a delay in classes and a substantial reduction in class size. Ultimately, in June, the programs first six students received their Heavy/Highway Construction Program certificate.

In October, the second class of students began their training at TRC’s Kennett, MO facility and just before Thanksgiving, nine individuals received their certificate.

Certified and ready for work in the Heavy/Highway Construction Industry

There are currently a number of job opportunities in the southeast Missouri area for individuals qualified to enter the heavy/highway construction industry. MoDOT recently awarded AGCMO member, Robertson Contractors, Inc., a contract to rebuild 20 bridges in the region – and Robertson is quickly putting some of these graduates to work. MoDOT will continue to work on Highway 67 South and other interstates in the region over the next few years, ensuring continued prospects for work into the future.

About the Program at TRC

Students participating in the TRC program pay nothing to attend as the cost is covered by AGCMO’s Education Foundation and Three Rivers College. Maximum class size is 15 people, ensuring personal attention and opportunity for hands-on training using tools of the trade.

The TRC program provides great opportunities to individuals from southeast Missouri to work close to home and provides the opportunity for good paying jobs to individuals from some of the most depressed counties of Missouri.

The third class of individuals seeking their Heavy/Highway Construction Certification will begin early in 2021.