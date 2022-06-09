The AGC has planned a unique opportunity to work alongside industry leaders from across the country to address today’s most pressing workforce challenges on November 3-4 at the Hyatt Regency in Phoenix, Arizona.
AGC’s 2nd National Construction Industry Workforce Summit is a two-day event specially designed for construction and workforce development leaders to learn about successful programs that are helping recruit, develop, and retain high-quality construction professionals.
Programs at this year’s National Workforce Summit include:
|Attend Inspirational Keynote Presentations Our speakers will define the industry’s workforce challenge and how to craft solutions together.
|Participate in Small-Group Breakouts Attendees will share their workforce success stories and craft innovative solutions to workforce challenges.
|Learn from Your Peers The nation’s most successful workforce development programs will present how they succeeded.
|Registration Rates AGC Members: $200 Non-Members: $300