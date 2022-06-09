The AGC has planned a unique opportunity to work alongside industry leaders from across the country to address today’s most pressing workforce challenges on November 3-4 at the Hyatt Regency in Phoenix, Arizona.

AGC’s 2nd National Construction Industry Workforce Summit is a two-day event specially designed for construction and workforce development leaders to learn about successful programs that are helping recruit, develop, and retain high-quality construction professionals.

Programs at this year’s National Workforce Summit include:

Attend Inspirational Keynote Presentations Our speakers will define the industry’s workforce challenge and how to craft solutions together. Participate in Small-Group Breakouts Attendees will share their workforce success stories and craft innovative solutions to workforce challenges. Learn from Your Peers The nation’s most successful workforce development programs will present how they succeeded.

Registration Rates AGC Members: $200 Non-Members: $300

