Alberici Executive Promotions Signal Robust Growth

Eight Executive Promotions Enhance Automotive, Civil, Energy,

Heavy Industrial, Commercial, Healthcare & Steel Fabrication Markets

Alberici Constructors, Inc. is poised for continued robust growth with the promotion of eight executives to guide the firm’s market sectors. The promotions reflect the 104-year-old builder’s adaptation to market and client needs, especially in the high growth areas of infrastructure, automotive, steel fabrication and water projects. Alberici is one of the largest privately-held companies in St. Louis and one of the nation’s largest construction firms. Alberici reported revenue of $2.6 billion in 2020, including $166 million from St. Louis area projects. It employs 3,500 companywide.

“We continue to build our next generation of leadership with these promotions,” said Greg Hesser, president and chief executive officer, Alberici Constructors, Inc. “Our momentum in key market sectors is energizing Alberici’s growth and continues to provide career growth for our employees.”

Hesser noted that Alberici is capitalizing on industry trends, including increased federal capital expenditures on infrastructure, the on-going transformation of the auto industry to electric vehicles, environmental projects such as water treatment facilities to serve expanding residential needs and overall increased demand for steel fabrication.

“The$1.2 trillion federal infrastructure plan only adds to the momentum we’ve built,” noted Hesser.

Hesser pointed to the more than $1.1 billion in water/wastewater projects Alberici is currently advancing in seven states and a multitude of civil projects including improvements to the Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. In addition, the auto manufacturing industry’s transition to electric vehicles and advanced manufacturing should further stimulate growth in Alberici’s automotive market.

The promotions include:

Rick Kayser

Fred Biermann

Rick Kayser – promoted to executive vice president. Kayser, who has been with Alberici for more than 21 years, oversees Alberici’s steel fabrication division, Hillsdale Fabricators which supports a number of large projects including the construction of the new MLS stadium in downtown St. Louis. Kayser will also oversee equipment, warehouse, and maintenance as well as field operations. Kayser earned a degree in education and music from William Jewell College.



Fred Biermann – promoted to vice president, market leader – heavy industrial/civil markets. Biermann, who has been with Alberici for more than seven years, leads Alberici’s nationally ranked civil, marine and heavy industrial services which includes the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) $592 million, recapitalization of the dry dock at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay project. He earned an MBA from Webster University, a marketing degree from Maryville University and has completed advanced management studies at University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Jeanine Engle

Jeanine Engle – promoted to market leader – Hillsdale Fabricators. Engle has been with Alberici for more than 17 years, and most recently served as a project director at Hillsdale Fabricators. She earned a degree in civil engineering from Iowa State University.

John Grib

John Grib – promoted to vice president, market leader – Kienlen Constructors, Alberici’s dedicated self-perform division. For more than 20 years, Grib has orchestrated highly challenging self-perform projects such as the concrete and steel scopes on the St. Louis CITY SC Stadium and Downtown West Campus. He also helps manage the development of Alberici’s craft labor force. Grib is a journeyman carpenter and earned a degree in management from Webster University.

Kristin Kalous

Kristin Kalous – promoted to market leader – commercial and healthcare markets. Kalous, a 17-year veteran who most recently led the firm’s preconstruction services group, will continue to advance Alberici’s portfolio of projects including the recently completed $380 million, Saint Louis University Hospital for SSM Health. Kalous earned a degree in civil engineering from Iowa State University.

Oscar Moctezuma

Oscar Moctezuma – promoted to vice president, market leader – Mexico. For more than seven years, Moctezuma has orchestrated Alberici’s building market in Mexico, including megaprojects for Constellation Brands, Inc., the largest beer import company in the United States along with several automotive and industrial projects. He earned a civil engineering degree from Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and has a master’s in business management from University of East Anglia.

John Smith

John Smith – promoted to vice president, market leader – energy and industrial. Since joining Alberici in 2007, Smith has managed some of Alberici’s largest power generation projects. He earned a master’s degree and bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Aaron Walsh

Aaron Walsh – promoted to market leader – automotive. Walsh has been with Alberici for more than 10 years and manages its automotive work at six plants throughout the U.S. and Canada. He earned a master’s in construction management and a degree in urban and regional planning from Michigan State University.

In addition to the promotions, Alberici is announcing the retirement of Matt Grieshaber who has been with Alberici for 37 years, including three years as executive vice president – heavy and civil markets.

As one of St. Louis’ largest builders, Alberici is working on a number of significant projects locally. In addition to St. Louis CITY SC’s stadium and campus in Downtown West, local projects include:

• Mercy St. Louis’ 272,000-square-foot, Multispecialty Building and Garage

• The Missouri Botanical Garden’s Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center

• The Saint Louis Zoo’s WildCare Park

In addition to the $592 million Kings Bay Dry Dock project, Alberici and Hillsdale’s major national projects include:

The $494.2 million Wichita Northwest Water Treatment Facility, a new state-of-the-art, fully redundant, drought-resistant treatment facility will be able to deliver 120 million gallons per day to residents and businesses in Wichita, Kan.

The steel fabrication and erection scopes for the new Gateway Pedestrian Bridge over the Arkansas River in Tulsa, Okla.

Fermilab’s Long Baseline Neutrino Facility/Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment, a state-of-the-art particle detector constructed a mile beneath the surface at the Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead, S. D.

About Alberici

Alberici is a leading North American construction company serving the civil, energy, institutional, commercial, heavy industrial, manufacturing, water/wastewater, and automotive industries. Founded in 1918 in St. Louis, Alberici is a recognized leader in the construction industry focused on providing clients with rock-solid reliability, the highest standards of quality and safety and innovative solutions for the most complex building needs. Alberici is ranked the 30th largest domestic builder (Engineering News-Record, May 2021) with annual revenues exceeding $2.6 billion. With approximately 3,500 salaried employees and craft professionals, the firm is headquartered in St. Louis with offices throughout North America. More information about the company is available online at www.alberici.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Hillsdale Fabricators

Hillsdale Fabricators provides complex steel fabrication and erection services throughout North America for a diverse range of projects including bridges, sports venues, industrial process and mining facilities, flood control structures, airports, power plants and commercial buildings. Hillsdale Fabricators was founded in 1958, as a division of Alberici Constructors, Inc., one of the largest and most respected construction companies in North America. Hillsdale Fabricators’ St. Louis headquarters includes a 250,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art fabrication shop, 40,000-square-foot environmentally controlled paint space and over 50 acres yard storage. Hillsdale is an American Institute of Steel Construction certified fabricator and erector and is recognized by the Canadian Welding Bureau as Division 1 Certified. Hillsdale has more than 150 salaried employees and craft professionals. More information about the company is available online at www.hillsdalefabricators.com.

Share this: Tweet



