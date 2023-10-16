Alberici/KAI Build Completes Construction of The Mercy Center for Performance Medicine and Specialty Care in St. Louis

The Alberici/KAI Build Joint Venture partnership recently completed construction of The Mercy Center for Performance Medicine & Specialty Care and its connected 1,000-space parking garage. The multispecialty center is located on the campus of Mercy Hospital St. Louis and is one of the largest and most technology-rich outpatient surgery centers in the United States.

“The Center for Performance Medicine goes beyond adding a new building to the campus. It offers patients a new experience and serves as a model for future Mercy projects, helping to enhance the great care provided by our teams,” said Dr. David Meiners, Mercy Hospital St. Louis president.

The high-tech, five-level outpatient center is designed with the patient experience in mind. Specialties at the new building include neurosurgery, orthopedics and sports medicine, reconstructive surgery, bariatrics and urology. Additionally, the facility includes weight and wellness-related care, imaging services and a multispecialty outpatient surgery center including ten operating rooms and eight post-anesthesia care unit (PACU) bays. Co-worker and lounge areas flex to provide spaces for collaboration and, as needed, separation. Waiting rooms include ample space for social distancing if necessary, incorporating the outdoors when possible.

The center also features digitized wayfinding and a digitally-abled concierge service that seamlessly guides patients and families through their care experience.

“Alberici has been building critical structures in St. Louis for over 100 years and is honored to have partnered with Mercy from the beginning,” said Greg Hesser, President & CEO of Alberici Constructors. “From building the first facility on the current Ballas and Conway campus to the new multispecialty center, we’re proud to continue our collaboration with Mercy to bring compassionate care and exceptional service to the St. Louis community.”

The Alberici/KAI Build construction team employed a robust suite of technology to enhance coordination and communication on site, which included weekly drone flights over the project, monthly video project updates, and an online project dashboard. The team used StructionSite 360 to ensure all stakeholders were kept up to date on the project through a secure, web-based portal providing virtual 360 video and images and interactive PDFs linked to real-time video walkthroughs and side-by-side comparisons of existing conditions and new work.

“We are so proud to have built this amazing and transformative outpatient facility alongside Alberici for Mercy,” said KAI Enterprises CEO Michael B. Kennedy. “Recognized as one of the largest in the country, The Mercy Center for Performance Medicine & Specialty Care utilizes the latest in digital technology to improve the overall patient experience and outcomes of treatment, setting the standard for outpatient healthcare across the country.”

Construction of the center officially started in January 2021 and was completed in April 2023. CannonDesign served as the architect on the project.

Alberici is a diversified construction company that partners with leading organizations to build the critical structures that improve lives and strengthen communities. Since our founding in 1918, Alberici has built some of North America’s most challenging projects. Along the way, we’ve earned a reputation for executing with quality, safety and trust backed by 100+ years of experience providing construction solutions to the automotive, commercial, civil, energy, food & beverage, healthcare, heavy industrial, industrial process, marine and water/wastewater industries. Alberici is ranked the 39th largest builder (Engineering News-Record, May 2023) with annual revenues of over $3.1 billion. With approximately 3,500 salaried employees and craft professionals, the firm is headquartered in St. Louis with offices throughout North America. More information about the company is available online at www.alberici.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

KAI Enterprises is a national design and build firm providing delivery-oriented building solutions with a diverse portfolio of experience, in-house multi-discipline professionals, and expertise in both design and construction delivery. Founded in 1980, KAI has grown into one of the largest minority-owned firms in the AEC industry. For more than 40 years, KAI has been instrumental in transforming communities through its expertise in residential, commercial, K-12, higher education, healthcare, science and technology, aviation, mobility, sports and entertainment, government, water and community-focused projects. KAI Enterprises is comprised of four distinct business units—KAI Design, KAI Engineering, KAI Build and KAI 360 Construction Services. To learn more about KAI, visit www.kai-db.com.