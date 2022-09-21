Alberici Promotes John East to Lead National Water Market

East will lead Alberici’s continued growth in the water and wastewater market sectors.

Alberici Constructors, Inc. recently promoted John East to Market Leader for the firm’s water business unit. In this role, East is responsible for the overall leadership of preconstruction and construction of water and wastewater projects as well as maintaining strong client relationships. Alberici is one of the largest privately-held companies in St. Louis and the 12th largest water and wastewater contractor in the U.S. (Engineering News-Record, May 2021).

East has been a key contributor to many water and wastewater projects over the course of his six years with Alberici, including the award-winning $135 Million Crooked Creek Water Reclamation Facility Improvement in Gwinnett County, Ga., and the Wichita Northwest Water Treatment Facility, a new 120 MGD water treatment facility for the City of Wichita. At Wichita, East led the preconstruction efforts for the progressive design-build delivery and collaboration with the City, driving innovative design solutions that resulted in early cost-certainty and $14 million in cost savings. The project is currently under construction with an expected completion in early 2025.

“John brings an incredible technical expertise and in-depth knowledge of collaborative delivery methods to this role and will be an excellent resource for municipal, governmental and private clients who need to deliver cost-effective solutions to the communities they serve,” said Alberici Chief Operating Officer, Mike Burke.

Prior to assuming this role, East served as preconstruction director where he led estimating, design integration and procurement activities for Alberici’s water and wastewater projects. He has a bachelor’s degree in industrial construction management from Colorado State University. He is a member the Water Collaborative Delivery Association and serves on the Design Build Institute of America’s Water Wastewater subcommittee. He is also a graduate of the FMI Leadership Institute and a National Center for Construction Education and Research certified trainer.

Alberici’s water market currently has more than $1 Billion in active collaborative delivery water and wastewater projects for communities across the country including a joint venture to design and construct the $538 Million James River Sustainable Water Initiative for Tomorrow Facility (SWIFT) and James River Treatment Plant Advanced Nutrient Reduction Improvements (ANRI) project located in Newport News, Va. These projects are part of a broader program that will recharge the Potomac Aquifer with up to 100 million gallons of water per day. This program will ensure a sustainable source of groundwater while addressing environmental challenges such as Chesapeake Bay restoration, sea level rise, and saltwater intrusion.

About Alberici

Alberici is a leading North American construction company serving the civil, energy, institutional, commercial, heavy industrial, manufacturing, water/wastewater, and automotive markets. Founded in 1918 in St. Louis, Alberici is a recognized leader in the construction industry focused on providing clients with rock-solid reliability, the highest standards of quality and safety and innovative solutions for the most complex building needs. Alberici is ranked the 35th largest domestic builder (Engineering News-Record, May 2022) with annual revenues exceeding $2.6 billion. With approximately 3,500 salaried employees and craft professionals, the firm is headquartered in St. Louis with offices throughout North America. More information about the company is available online at www.alberici.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

