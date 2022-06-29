Alberici Promotes Two Executives

St. Louis Contractor Names Phillip Lee Vice President, Operations and Doug Engle General Manager of Midwest Foundation

Doug Engle

Alberici Constructors, Inc. has promoted two executives to fortify its growth. Phillip Lee has been named vice president, operations, and Doug Engle has been named general manager of Midwest Foundation, Alberici’s marine division. Alberici is one of the largest privately-held companies in St. Louis and one of the nation’s largest construction firms. Alberici reported revenue of $2.6 billion in 2021, including $166 million from St. Louis area projects. The company employs approximately 3,500 salaried employees and craft personnel.

A more than 25-year construction industry veteran, Lee has served Alberici and its clients for the past 19 years, most recently as project director. In his new role as vice president, operations, he will oversee construction projects for the building and healthcare markets.

Phillip Lee

“Phillip’s contributions to our building and healthcare projects have been instrumental in successfully growing these markets and the level of service we are providing to our clients,” said Greg Hesser, president and chief executive officer, Alberici Constructors, Inc. “His solutions mindset and technical expertise, along with being a mentor to the next generation of leaders, will continue to benefit our projects and clients in the future.”

During his time with Alberici, Lee has played a significant role in multiple projects throughout the Midwest and more than $900 million worth of construction in the St. Louis region, including:

· BJC/WUMC Campus Renewal Phase I; · Missouri Botanical Garden-Visitor Center; · SSM St. Clare Health Center; · Washington University Compton/Crow Renovation; · Sam Fox School at Washington University Interior Renovations; · Missouri Baptist Medical Center West Pavilion Fit-Out; · Saint Louis Science Center East Addition; · bioMérieux Building 1 Addition; and · St. Louis Children’s Hospital East Expansion.

Lee is active within the industry and a community supporter. He recently chaired the 2021 KIDstruction fundraiser for St. Louis Children’s Hospital, raising a record of more than $605,000. Lee received his degree in construction management from California State University.

Engle has been with Alberici for more than 10 years, most recently serving as corporate counsel and commercial manager. During his career at Alberici, Engle has been engaged in a number of large industrial and sports-related projects including:

· Fargo Membrane Water Treatment Plant and Improvements, Fargo, N.D.; · Miami Dolphin Stadium Renovation, Stadium Shade Canopy; · K+S Potash Facility, Saskatoon, Sask.; · Minnesota Multi-Purpose Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.; and · Vale Long Harbour Nickel Processing Plant, Long Harbor, Newfoundland.

As general manager of Midwest Foundation, he will oversee an array of marine projects including lock and dam construction and maintenance, ports, terminals, bridge and dock construction and maintenance, pile foundations, dredging, rip-rap armor and more.

“Doug’s passion and ambition for civil and marine projects and commitment to his team have put him at the forefront of Midwest Foundation’s management team and we are confident that his leadership skills will continue to guide the company to increased success,” said Mike Burke, chief operating officer, Alberici Constructors, Inc.

His current projects include a just-finished major overhaul of the Marseilles Lock and Dam along the Illinois River near Marseilles, Ill.; the construction of two maintenance cranes for Lock and Dam 24 in Clarksville, Mo. and Lock and Dam 25 near Winfield, Mo. along the Mississippi River; major improvements to the lock structure at the Melvin Price Lock and Dam, near Alton, Ill.; and phase one of a major lock replacement at the Soo Locks at Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. to improve transit between Lake Superior and the lower Great Lakes.

Engle received his law degree from Saint Louis University and civil engineering degree from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln.

Alberici is a leading North American construction company serving the civil, energy, institutional, commercial, heavy industrial, manufacturing, water/wastewater, and automotive industries. Founded in 1918 in St. Louis, Alberici is a recognized leader in the construction industry focused on providing clients with rock-solid reliability, the highest standards of quality and safety and innovative solutions for the most complex building needs. Alberici is ranked the 35th largest domestic builder (Engineering News-Record, May 2022) with annual revenues exceeding $2.6 billion. With approximately 3,500 salaried employees and craft professionals, the firm is headquartered in St. Louis with offices throughout North America. More information about the company is available online at www.alberici.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

For more than 50 years, Midwest Foundation, the marine division of Alberici, has engaged in highly complex construction and maintenance projects for the U.S. inland waterway system. Those projects include installation of pile foundations, dredging, rip-rap armor, complex construction, repair, maintenance, and demolition projects on a variety of locks and dams, bridges, terminals, and docks for both public and private clients.

