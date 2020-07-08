Ameren Missouri Launches New Covid-19 Relief Fund to Help Small Businesses

$500,000 in program funds for energy assistance now available to small businesses and nonprofits with 50 or fewer employees

Ameren Missouri recently announced a new $500,000 energy assistance program for Missouri’s small businesses and nonprofit organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is open to small businesses and nonprofit customers with 50 or fewer employees who meet other eligibility requirements.

“We understand the hardship that many of our small businesses are facing today to keep their doors open and provide valuable goods, services and jobs in communities throughout the state,” said Tara Oglesby, vice president, Customer Experience, Ameren Missouri. “That’s why we created this program in partnership with the United Way to help small businesses and nonprofits with their energy costs.”

Business and nonprofit customers interested in applying for assistance may do so online at AmerenMissouri.com/SmallBusinessRelief. If the application is approved, customers can expect to receive a one-time $250 bill credit.

The new program for small businesses follows similar assistance programs offered by Ameren Missouri for residential customers. Customers can learn more about Ameren Missouri’s energy assistance programs at AmerenMissouri.com/EnergyAssistance.

Since March, Ameren Missouri has provided more than $5 million in energy assistance and other COVID-19 charitable contributions to support customers and communities in need.

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company’s electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri’s mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 132,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company’s service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.