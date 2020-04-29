Ameren Missouri Offers Tips on How to Stay Safe Ahead of Spring Storms

Extra precautions being taken in light of COVID-19

Ameren Missouri is putting additional safety measures in place and reminding customers to prepare for severe weather, as this year’s spring storm season coincides with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Safety is the first and foremost concern during any weather event, and Ameren Missouri reminds customers to be mindful of social distancing and maintain a safe, 6-foot distance if engaging with Ameren Missouri crews in the field.

“More people are home, so there’s more interest in the important work that we’re doing,” said Patrick Smith, vice president of division operations for Ameren Missouri. “Our crews are practicing social distancing, and we ask our customers to please do the same if they see an Ameren Missouri co-worker working in their neighborhood.”

When severe weather hits Ameren Missouri also reminds customers to:

Stay away from downed power lines and assume they are energized. Also stay clear of brush and trees that may hide downed lines. Report downed lines and outages by calling Ameren Missouri at 1.800.552.7583 or 9-1-1.

Create a plan for seeking shelter in the event of severe weather and discuss the plan with all members of the household.

Keep phones and electronics charged when storms are in the forecast.

Prepare a storm kit with emergency telephone numbers, flashlights and a radio with fresh batteries, along with bottled water and non-perishable foods that don’t require heating. Also include medication and special items for infants, the elderly or family members with special needs.

Turn refrigerators to coldest setting and leave the refrigerator doors closed.

Customers can visit AmerenMissouri.com/outage to view the outage map, sign up for outage alerts and track estimated restoration times. The outage map can also be viewed by downloading the free Ameren app.

“Now more than ever, there is an increased need to keep our communities connected to the power they need,” Smith said. “Ameren Missouri is committed to keeping essential businesses running and customers connected as they shelter in place at home.”

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company’s electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri’s mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 132,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company’s service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.