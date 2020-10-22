American Society of Concrete Contractors Announce 2020 Award Winners

The Decorative Concrete Council (DCC), a specialty council of the American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC), St. Louis, Mo., has announced the winners of its 12th annual Decorative Concrete Awards competition. The winners were recognized at a virtual ceremony as part of ASCC’s Annual Conference, September 24, 2020.

Superior Gunite, Lake View Terrace, CA won the WOW! Award, best overall project, for Brattleboro Bridge in Vermont. “The challenge was not only to place concrete on the fins, but to seamlessly match the sculpted rock forms,” said Frank Townsend, Superior Gunite. The use of shotcrete allowed access for placement as well as the ability to carve the wet concrete to match the look of the previous precast panels. Each fin is approximately 28’ in height and expanded in width from 8’ to 24’ at the top, for a total of 390 SF.

Other winners are:

Cast-In-Place Stamped, Over 5,000 SF, 1st Place, Harrington Bomanite, Marshfield, MA for Castaway Island.

Cast-In-Place Stamped, Over 5,000 SF, 2nd Place, Urban Landscapes, Doha, Qatar for Kidzania

Cast-In-Place Stamped, Under 5,000 SF, 1st Place, Alchemy Concrete, Nelsonville, WI for Weslaki: Legacy.

Cast-In-Place Stamped, Under 5,000 SF, 2nd Place, Captivating Concrete, Prescott, MI for Oster.

Polished Concrete & Overlays, Over 5,000 SF, 1st Place, Burgess Concrete Construction, Moline, MI for So. Christian High School.

Polished Concrete & Overlays, Over 5,000 SF, 2nd Place, GH Phipps Const. Cos., Greenwood Village, CO for Metro St.

Polished Concrete & Overlays, Under 5,000 SF, 1st Place, Bob & Lee Ann Harris, Temple, GA for the Decorative Concrete Institute.

Polished Concrete & Overlays, Under 5,000 SF, 2nd Place, Decorative Concrete of VA, Lynchburg, VA for Academy Center of Arts.

Cast-in-Place Special Finishes, Over 5,000 SF, 1st Place, Largo Concrete, Tustin, CA for Disney Railroad Bridge.

Cast-in-Place Special Finishes, Over 5,000 SF, 2nd Place, Trademark Concrete Systems, Camarillo, CA for 5900 Wilshire.

Cast-in-Place Special Finishes, Under 5,000 SF, 1st Place, T.B. Penick & Sons, San Diego, CA for Hal Brown Park.

Vertical/Facades, Over 5,000 SF, 1st Place, Bomanite Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Georgetown, Penang, Malaysia for Tzu Chi.

Vertical/Facades, Over 5,000 SF, 2nd Place, Coloscapes, Loveland, CO for Red Rocks Depot.

Vertical/Facades, Under 5,000 SF, 1st Place, Trademark Concrete Systems, Camarillo, CA for Mullin.

Concrete Artistry, Over 5,000 SF, 1st Place, T.B. Penick & Sons, San Diego, CA for Roseville Bridge.

Concrete Artistry, Over 5,000 SF, 2nd Place, Bonamite Malaysia Sdn Bhn, Georgetown, Penang, Malaysia for Setia Ecohill 360.

Concrete Artistry, Under 5,000 SF, 1st Place, Superior Gunite, Lake View Terrance, CA for Brattleboro Bridge.

Concrete Artistry, Under 5,000 SF, 2nd Place, T.B. Penick & Sons, San Diego, CA for Making Waves.

Multiple Applications, Over 5,000 SF, 1st Place, Trademark Concrete Systems, Camarillo, CA for Playa District.

Multiple Applications, Over 5,000 SF, 2nd, Sundek of Washington, Chantilly, VA for Lumen Apartments. 3

Multiple Applications, Under 5,000 SF, 1st Place, T.B Penick & Sons, San Diego, CA for Ocean St.

Multiple Applications, Under 5,000 SF, 2nd Place, The Art of Concrete, Denver, CO for 38th & Holly.

Stained, Over 5,000 SF, 1st Place, Hyde Concrete, Pasadena, MD for Edelman.

Stained, Over 5,000 SF, 2nd Place, ATD Concrete Coatings, Arlington, TX for Ventana.

Architectural Cast-in-Place Concrete/Over 5,000 SF, 1st Place, Shaw & Sons, Costa Mesa, CA for the Culver Steps.

Architectural Cast-in-Place Concrete/Over 5,000 SF, 2nd Place, Bomanite SE Asia, Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines for Bayshore.

Cementitious Overlays, Over 5,000 SF, 1st Place, Hardig Industrial, Cleves, OH for Seton High.

Cementitious Overlays, Over 5,000 SF, 2nd Place, Sundek, Arlington, TX for Chestnutt Residence.

Cementitious Overlays, Under 5,000 SF, 1st Place, Sundek of Austin, Austin, TX for Heritage Square.

Countertops/Furniture/Firepits, 1st Place, Hyde Concrete, Pasadena, MD for Motion Picture Assn. Sink.

Countertops/Furniture/Firepits, 2nd Place, Bomanite SE Asia, Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines for Sailing Club Bar.

Decorative Resinous Coatings, Over 5,000 SF, 1st Place, Decorative Concrete of VA, Lynchburg, VA for Seaquest.

Decorative Resinous Coatings, Under 5,000 SF, 1st Place Glossy Floors, Bella Vista, AR for Hard Rock.

Decorative Concrete of VA, Lynchburg, VA won 1st Place for a Project Video for Seaquest.

2nd place went to Trademark Concrete Systems, Camarillo, CA for 5900 Wilshire. 4

The DCC is composed of contractors, manufacturers and suppliers of decorative concrete products. The Council is dedicated to improving the technical and business expertise of the contractors that pursue this specialty market. To enter the 2021 awards competition, go to http://www.ascconline.org or call (866) 788-2722.