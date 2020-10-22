American Society of Concrete Contractors Announce Safety & Risk Management Council 2020 Award Winners

Concrete contractors with exemplary safety records for 2019 were recognized by the Safety & Risk Management Council (SRMC) of the American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC), St. Louis, Mo., at the association’s Annual Conference on September 23.

W. Burr Bennett Awards for Safety Excellence were given to specialty contractor Wayne Brothers, Inc., Davidson, NC, and general contractor Donley’s Inc., Cleveland, OH. These awards are presented in partnership with CNA, Chicago, to contractors that place the highest priority on safety. Entries are judged on three years of safety performance indicators, values and trends; a self-assessment checklist of company safety practices; and detailed descriptions of safety plans and culture.

Additional awards based on the incident rate for 2019 were presented to general and specialty contractors in four categories. 41 contractors received awards for zero lost time due to accidents, and 28 contractors were recognized for having lowered their incident rate from the previous year. 58 contractors received certificates for achieving an incident rate below the national average.

General contractors receiving the Outstanding Safety Achievement Award for the lowest incident rate were Sundt Construction, Inc., Tempe, AZ (over 650,000 work hours); Donley’s Inc., Cleveland, OH (160,000 – 650,000 work hours) and Quesenberry’s Inc., Big Stone Gap, VA (less than 160,000 work hours).

Specialty contractors receiving the Outstanding Safety Achievement Award were TAS Commercial Concrete Systems, Houston, TX (over 400,000 work hours); PROCON Inc., Rocky Mount, VA (90,000 – 399,999 work hours); and Albanelli Cement Constructors, Inc., Livonia, MI (90,000 or less work hours).

Three companies were recognized for outstanding fleet safety records: Christman Constructors, Lansing, MI, 254,000 miles with zero accidents; Trademark Concrete Systems, Camarillo, CA, 950,000 miles with zero accidents; and Martin Concrete Construction, Kennesaw, GA, 1 ,998,000 miles with zero accidents.

The ASCC Safety & Risk Management Council educates contractors on all aspects of safety relating to concrete contracting and insurance matters. The Council also provides oversight on safety publications and events.

The ASCC is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the capabilities of those who build with concrete, and to providing them a unified voice in the construction industry. Members include concrete contracting firms, manufacturers, suppliers and others interested in the concrete industry such as architects, specifiers and distributors. There are approximately 740 member companies in the United States and 14 foreign countries.

For more information, visit www.ascconline.org or call the ASCC office at (866) 788-2722. –