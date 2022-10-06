American Society of Concrete Contractors Awards Scholarships

The American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC) Education, Research and Development Foundation, St. Louis, MO, has awarded two scholarships for 2022 to studentsin the Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program. They are Joseph McDaniel, Boaz, AL, and Erik Bermudez, Olivehurst, CA. They attend Middle Tennessee State University, Murfreesboro, TN and California State University, Chico, respectively.Each received $5,000.

To qualify for the scholarship, a student must be enrolled full time in the CIM program and maintain a minimum 2.5 GPA.

The ASCC Foundation was created in 1989 to fund education and research that advances the quality and productivity of concrete construction.

