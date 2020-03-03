American Society of Concrete Contractors Elects New Officers

Chris Forster, Largo Concrete, Tustin, CA, has been re-elected president of the American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC), St. Louis, MO for 2020-2021. Bill Bramschreiber, Charles Pankow Builders, was elected first vice president. Anthony DeCarlo, TWC Concrete, LLC; Mario Garza, Barton Malow, and Chris Klemaske, Sundek, were re-elected vice presidents, and Kevin Riley, Belfast Valley Contractors, was re-elected treasurer. Heston Hamilton, GCP Technologies; Tim Manherz, TAS; Ray Merlo, Merlo Construction; and Jason Swagert, Messerly Concrete Contractors, were re-elected directors.

The Decorative Concrete Council (DCC), a specialty council of the ASCC, re-elected Karen Keyes, The Art of Concrete, Denver, CO as council director, and Jeff Eiswerth, H&C Decorative Concrete Products, Cleveland, OH as secretary. Dan Krocson, Musselman & Hall, is a newly elected director. Chandler Balch, North Texas Bomanite; Michael Campbell, Trademark Concrete Systems; Rich Cofoid, Increte; David Edwards, Edwards Concrete; Greg Hrynewicz, Hyde Concrete; Byron Klemaske, T.B. Penick & Sons; and Rick Lobdell, Concrete Mystique Engraving were re-elected directors.

The ASCC Safety & Risk Management Council (SRMC) elected Aron Csont, Barton-Malow Co; Southfield, MI as council director for 2020. Matthew Rutrough, PROCON, Rocky Mount, VA was elected secretary. Kristin McKenzie, Martin Concrete Const.; John Messing, Joseph J. Albanese; and Manuel Rodriquez, TAS, were elected new directors. Jason Anglin, Christman Contractors and Phil Diekemper, Ceco Concrete Const., were re-elected as directors.

William Palmer, Hanley Wood, Chicago, IL was elected council director of the Manufacturers’ Advisory Council Board for 2020. Doug Rhiel, Schwing America, was elected secretary. David Aiken, CEMEX, was re-elected as a director and Mindy Krueggel, Transhield, was elected as a new director.

The Concrete Polishing Council (CPC) re-elected Shawn Halverson, Surfacing Solutions, Temecula, CA as council director and Scott Metzger, Metzger & McGuire, Concord, NH as secretary. Re-elected as directors were Chad Baker, Elite Concrete Coatings; Roy Bowman, Solid Surface Care; Clark Branum, Diamatic; Jim Cuviello, Cuviello Concrete; Ryan Klacking, Syncon, and Mike Payne, Mike Payne & Assoc. Elected new directors, were Kristen Fox, Runyon Surface Prep; Ted Jessop, Phaze Concrete; Carla Nickodemus, BORIDE Engineering Abrasives, Joe Zingale; CTS Cement Mfg. Corp., and David Botley, Industrial Caulk & Seal.

Photo Above: Chris Forster

The American Society of Concrete Contractors is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the capabilities of those who build with concrete, and to providing them a unified voice in the construction industry. Members include concrete contracting firms, manufacturers, suppliers and others interested in the concrete industry such as architects, specifiers and distributors. There are approximately 760 member companies in the United States and 13 foreign countries. For more information, visit www.ascconline.org or call the ASCC office at (866) 788-2722.