American Society of Concrete Contractors Presents Third Gaining Strength Award to Thomas Glenn

The Emerging Leaders Committee of the American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC), St. Louis, Mo., presented its third Gaining Strength Award to Thomas Glenn, a project manager for Gregory Construction, Columbus, MS at the organization’s Annual Conference in September. The award was established to acknowledge up and coming individuals aged 40 and under, from member companies, who go above and beyond to promote and professionally represent the concrete industry, through their actions in their company and industry organizations.

Candidates are judged based on letters of recommendation and letters of acknowledgement from industry organizations, with emphasis on participation, commitment, safety awareness, role modeling, and personal skills and knowledge.

President Aaron Gregory had this to say: “It is not often that a young man comes along that has a truly phenomenal love and admiration of our industry and strives to make it better every day.” Glenn began as an intern at Gregory while a student at Mississippi State University Bagley College of Engineering. Gregory says, “Our team quickly noticed that he was different than most ‘green’ college students. He could visualize what he was working on and understand how the parts and pieces fit together.” After graduation Gregory hired Glenn as a project engineer. “Bringing together his engineering knowledge, together with a practical vison, quickly earned him the respect of old, crusty superintendents and inexperienced field hands alike.” Glenn is now a project manager with Gregory, managing a multi-year wastewater project for the Department of Energy. He is involved with almost every concrete estimate and every project on some level. “Estimators to superintendents call him for help,” says Gregory, “because they know he can figure it out. He carries himself as a humble leader and is on his way to becoming one of tomorrow’s most respected and knowledgeable leaders at Gregory Construction.”

Candidates for the 2021 Gaining Strength Award will be accepted after the first of the year.

The ASCC is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the capabilities of those who build with concrete, and to providing them a unified voice in the construction industry. Members include concrete contracting firms, manufacturers, suppliers and others interested in the concrete industry such as architects, specifiers and distributors. There are approximately 740 member companies in the United States and 14 foreign countries.

For more information, visit www.ascconline.org or call the ASCC office at (866) 788-2722.