American Society of Concrete Contractors, St. Louis Publishes First ALERT! News Bulletin

The American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC), St. Louis, has published its first ALERT!, a new bulletin to apprise members of issues and developments in the concrete construction industry. The first ALERT! covers Portland-Limestone Cement Concrete. “ALERT! bulletins will be published as needed to provide timely notice of unusual, challenging, and sometimes complex circumstances affecting the industry,” said Bruce Suprenant, PhD, PE, FACI, ASCC Sustainability Committee co-chair.

“Increasingly our contractors have been calling ASCC’s Concrete Construction Hotline about issues with Portland-Limestone Cement Concretes (PLC),” says Jim Klinger. Klinger is ASCC’s Concrete Construction Specialist and answers the Concrete Construction Hotline.

The ALERT! cautions ASCC contractors that any new ingredient in concrete can trigger changes in the concrete’s performance. The two-page document lists variations contractors have reported using PLC, and makes recommendations to minimize difficulties. It also proposes that contractors work closely with their producers to learn about PLC and discuss expectations and concerns.

ALERT! bulletins are accessible by ASCC members only.

