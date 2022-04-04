American Society of Concrete Contractors to Hold 18th Annual Conference in Chicago this September

The American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC), St. Louis, MO, will hold its twenty-first Annual Conference September 29- October 2, 2022, at the Hilton Cleveland Downtown, Cleveland, OH. Concrete contractors, manufacturers, designers and other industry professionals will gather for three days of educational events and networking.

Seminar tracks include Tech, Business Management, Decorative/Polished Concrete, and Safety. Topics include “Techniques to Reduce Carbon Footprint,” “Transitioning Your Company to the Next Generation,” “Intro to 3D Printing,” “Lessons in Leadership,” and a panel discussion on constructability: “What’s My Role and What do I Want it to be?”

Attendees can take advantage of the ACI Flatwork Finisher Certification and the ACI Decorative Concrete Flatwork Finisher Certification classes and exams.

Additional opportunities include golf at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course and a cruise on Lake Erie.

The ASCC is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the capabilities of those who build with concrete, and to providing them with a unified voice in the construction industry. Members include concrete contracting firms, manufacturers, suppliers and others interested in the concrete industry, such as architects, specifiers and distributors. There are approximately 700 member companies in the United States and 11 foreign countries. For more information visit the website at www.ascconline.org or call (866) 788-2722.

