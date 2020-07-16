American Society of Concrete Contractors to Hold Virtual Annual Conference

The American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC), St. Louis, MO, announced today that its 2020 Annual Conference will be replaced with a virtual conference the same week, September 21-25.

The conference will feature seminars, roundtable (breakout) sessions on a variety of timely topics, a sponsor show case, and two award receptions, one to recognize safety achievements and a second to recognize outstanding decorative concrete projects. Speakers will include ASCC technical director Bruce Suprenant, P.E., PhD., FACI; ASCC decorative concrete specialist Chris Sullivan; Jeffrey Coleman, The Coleman Law Firm and current ACI president; Kevin MacDonald, Beton Consulting Engineers; Chris Plue, Webcor and Sherry Perdue, Safety Performance Solutions; and Philip Donovan, Little Diversified Architectural Consulting, who will speak on “A Net Zero Reality: Lessons Learned From Designing Zero-Energy Schools”.

There will be nine roundtable discussions covering COVID-19 safety practices, the new ACI specification for polished concrete, workforce development, laser scanning, enhancing productivity, moving from hardhats to helmets, understanding specifications, onboarding new hires, and utilizing the pre-construction checklists for slabs to be polished.

Attendee fees are $125 for ASCC members and $195 for non-members, and $1000 for a place in the sponsor showcase.

The ASCC is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the capabilities of those who build with concrete, and to providing them with a unified voice in the construction industry. Members include concrete contracting firms, manufacturers, suppliers and others interested in the concrete industry, such as architects, specifiers and distributors. For more information visit the website at www.ascconline.org or call (866) 788-2722.