American Subcontractors Association Midwest Council Meet the General Contractors Expo

The American Subcontractors Association (ASA) – Midwest Council will host its annual Meet the General Contractors Expo on January 29, 2020 at the St. Charles Convention Center in St. Charles, MO. The yearly event gives area subcontractors and construction professionals the opportunity for valuable face-to-face time with some of St. Louis’ top general contractors.

The expo provides an ideal opportunity for construction industry professionals to network with general contractors, all in one place and in a relaxed setting. The expo is specifically designed for networking and building relationships with multiple representatives from the area general contractors. There are 35 GC exhibitors participating in 2020.

2020 General Contractor Exhibitors:

Alberici Constructors

ARCO Construction

BEX Construction Services

Brinkmann Constructors

BSI Constructors

Clayco

Contegra Construction Company

Conway Contracting Inc.

Eagan Building Group

Echelon Constructors

HBD Construction, Inc.

Holland Construction Services, Inc.

IMPACT Strategies, Inc.

Interface Construction Corporation

Kadean Construction

KAI Enterprises

KCI Construction Company

The Korte Company

Kozeny-Wagner, Inc.

L. Keeley Construction

Landco Construction

Lawrence Group Projects

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.

McGrath & Associates

Paric Corporation

Pinnacle Contracting, Inc.

Poettker Construction Company

R.G. Ross Construction Company

Rhodey Construction

River City Construction

S. M. Wilson & Co.

Sitelines, Inc.

Tarlton Corporation

United Construction Ent. Co. of St. Louis

Wright Construction Services, Inc.

Advance Expo Registration is $65 for ASA Members and $95 for Non-Members. Registration includes hosted bar and appetizers. Register online at https://asamidwest.com/asaevents/8550/ by January 22nd. After the 22nd there is a $30 surcharge on late registration, so register early. Advance Registration is required, and space is filling up very quickly!

Last year’s event drew more than 1200 attendees. This year the Expo is moving to the lower level convention space to accommodate our ever-growing crowd! ASA will also have a booth at the expo with information about the St. Louis chapter, and details of upcoming industry events for 2020. The event is open to ASA Members only from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m ., and then open to all registered attendees from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m.

The American Subcontractors Association (ASA) Midwest Council is a construction trade association made up of quality specialty subcontractors and suppliers serving the construction industry and the community in the greater St. Louis metropolitan area and southern Illinois. For more information about the ASA Midwest Council, visit www.asamidwest.com or contact Executive Director, Susan Winkelmann at 314-845-0855. ASA Midwest Council – Building. Community. Est. 1967