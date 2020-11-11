Anderson Hospital Rehab on Track for Spring 2021 Opening

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

The Korte Company is building the first freestanding rehabilitation institute in Central and Southern Illinois.

Construction continues on Anderson Rehabilitation Institute, a joint venture between Maryville, IL-based Anderson Healthcare and Louisville, KY-based Kindred Healthcare, LLC. The $18 million, 49,920-square-foot, two-story building is on track for a Spring 2021 completion, according to Anthony Walker, project spokesman for The Korte Company.

The project is located on Anderson’s Goshen Campus in Edwardsville, IL, next to the Anderson Ambulatory Surgery Center than includes the SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital Specialty Clinic – also built by The Korte Company – that opened in late September. This $8.5 million, 18,331-square-foot building also houses a physician specialty clinic and will provide outpatient surgical care.

Anderson Rehabilitation Institute will provide care to patients recovering from stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, amputation and more. It replaces an existing 20-bed acute rehab unit located at Anderson Hospital’s main campus, six miles south of the Goshen Campus site.

Specialty care that will be provided at the ARI include occupational and physical therapy, speech therapy, physiatry, internal medicine, medical/surgical consultations, rehabilitative nursing and nutritional services.

All private rooms, a pharmacy, specially designed dialysis patient rooms, specialty programs and an outdoor courtyard comprise the ARI. Walker said crews are currently installing a TPO (thermoplastic polyolefin) roof that is heat reflective and energy efficient. The construction team has been pushing to get the building completely enclosed before winter.

“All 34 of the patient rooms are private rooms,” Walker said. “In addition to patient rooms, the first floor also houses support services, physical and occupational therapy, administration and mechanical-electrical-plumbing systems. Floor two is all patient rooms. The Korte Company has been blessed to be able to build for Anderson Healthcare for more than 20 years,” he added. “Their vision for this campus clearly fits into Anderson’s comprehensive continuum of care for the communities it serves.”